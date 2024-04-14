Trailblazing Comic Creator Trina Robbins Passes Away at 85

Trina Robbins – a trailblazing writer, artist, editor, and scholar who paved the way for women in comics – has passed away at the age of 85.
- According to The Washington Post, Robbins died April 10 at a hospital in San Francisco after suffering a stroke.
- Robbins’ comics were known to explore “issues of gender, sexuality and politics.”
- In 1970, she helped produce “It Ain’t Me Babe,” the first American comic book to be produced entirely by women.
- She would later go on to work on a number of Marvel titles, including “She-Hulk” and “Howard the Duck,” and more recently, “Girl Comics” and “Fearless.”
- Her Marvel comics can be found here.
- Marvel expressed their grief over the loss of the comic legend on their X account.
- Robbins was inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards Hall of Fame in 2013 and continued to work on comics up to as recently as 2019.
- Robbins is survived by her daughter, Casey Robbins, her partner since 1977, comics inker Steve Leialoha; her sister; and a granddaughter.