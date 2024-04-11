Trailer and Poster Released for Disney’s “Young Woman and the Sea”

During Walt Disney Studios’ presentation at CinemaCon today, the studio shared the trailer and poster for Young Woman and the Sea, which is set to hit theaters nationwide next month.

is based on the 2022 book “Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and inspired the World” by Glenn Stout. Daisy Ridley stars as Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement – a 21-mile trek from France to England.

The cast also includes: Tilda Cobham-Hervey Stephen Graham Kim Bodnia Christopher Eccleston Glenn Fleshler

The film is directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Jeff Nathanson.

The producers are Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Jeff Nathanson, with John G. Scotti, Daisy Ridley, and Joachim Rønning serving as executive producers.

Young Woman and the Sea will be coming to theaters on May 31st, 2024.

