“Tron: Ares” Set To Begin Filming

With the WGA and SAG/AFTRA strikes now over, Tron: Ares is set to begin filming after the holidays.

What’s Happening:

Collider reports Tron: Ares , is set to begin filming after the holiday season.

, is set to begin filming after the holiday season. Directed by Joachim Rønning, the new film is set to star Jared Lero, Jodie-Turner Smith, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and Cameron Monaghan.

Little is known about the film other than the director’s brief mention that it’s to tackle AI and what it means/takes to be human.

It’s unclear if former cast members will return, including Jeff Bridges, Olivia Wilde, or Garrett Hedlund.

Tron, Tron: Legacy, and the animated series Tron: Uprising are now available to stream on Disney+