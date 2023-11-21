“Tron: Ares” Set To Begin Filming

With the WGA and SAG/AFTRA strikes now over, Tron: Ares is set to begin filming after the holidays.

  • Collider reports that the newest Tron film, Tron: Ares, is set to begin filming after the holiday season.
  • Directed by Joachim Rønning, the new film is set to star Jared Lero, Jodie-Turner Smith, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and Cameron Monaghan.
  • Little is known about the film other than the director’s brief mention that it’s to tackle AI and what it means/takes to be human.
  • It’s unclear if former cast members will return, including Jeff Bridges, Olivia Wilde, or Garrett Hedlund.
  • Tron, Tron: Legacy, and the animated series Tron: Uprising are now available to stream on Disney+.
