“Tron: Ares” Director Joachim Ronning Shares Image from Production

Get ready to head back into the grid. TRON: Ares director Joachim Ronning has shared an image from production on the highly anticipated new film.

  • Ronning took to his Instagram account to share a picture of his chair with the TRON logo.
  • The post features the simple caption “Week 1 on the grid.”

  • TRON: Ares is set to star Jared Lero, Jodie-Turner Smith, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and Cameron Monaghan.
  • Little is known about the film other than the director’s brief mention that it’s to tackle AI and what it means/takes to be human.
  • It’s unclear if former cast members will return, including Jeff Bridges, Olivia Wilde, or Garrett Hedlund.
  • Tron, Tron: Legacy, and the animated series Tron: Uprising are now available to stream on Disney+.
  • TRON: Ares would mark the fourth time Disney has worked with Joachim Ronning, who previously helmed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
  • The film will be produced by Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Leto.
  • TRON, the 1982 film that starred Bridges and was set inside the computer program called the Grid, where a computer hacker is abducted and forced to participate in gladiatorial games. The film became a cult classic, and over the years the following grew and demanded a sequel, which was inevitably released in 2010, with TRON: Legacy.  
  • That film saw Bridges reprising his role and Garret Hedlund and Olivia Wilde joining the franchise. That film grossed $400 million globally, and Disney has been trying to figure out how to continue the franchise since.
  • The TRON: Ares script is by Jesse Wigutow and is said to be considered the sequel to TRON: Legacy, which itself was directed by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joe Kosinski.
