“Tron: Ares” Shares First Look

It’s time to return to the grid with our first look at Tron: Ares.

What’s Happening:

Jared Leto and Walt Disney Studios have shared an initial look at next year’s Tron: Ares .

. The film is the third in the much beloved Tron franchise, inviting Users to return to the Grid.

The film follows “a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”

It stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson.

Tron: Ares will be released in 2025.

What They’re Saying: