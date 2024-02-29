“Tron: Ares” Shares First Look

It’s time to return to the grid with our first look at Tron: Ares.
What’s Happening:
- Jared Leto and Walt Disney Studios have shared an initial look at next year’s Tron: Ares.
- The film is the third in the much beloved Tron franchise, inviting Users to return to the Grid.
- The film follows “a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”
- It stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson.
- Tron: Ares will be released in 2025.
What They’re Saying:
- “TRON: Ares” Director Joachim Rønning: “I’m excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. TRON: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.”