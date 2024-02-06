Pixar Shares Video Reminding Us “Turning Red” Arrives In Theaters This Weekend

With just days ahead of its limited theatrical release, Pixar is reminding us that their hit film Turning Red is arriving on the big screen this weekend!

Pixar is reminding fans that their film, Turning Red, is arriving in theaters this weekend for all to enjoy on the big screen.

originally debuted back in March of 2022, though it appeared directly on was not one of them. Now, the film is getting the theatrical run it deserves, opening in theaters everywhere on February 9th, with tickets available now.

Not only is Turning Red arriving on the big screen, it will be preceded by the Pixar SparkShort, Kitbull, which shows us an unlikely connection between two creatures: a fiercely independent stray kitten and a pit bull. Together, they experience friendship for the first time.

, introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Turning Red marks the second of three films that debuted directly on Disney+ that are getting their own limited theatrical run, following Soul which had its run last month, and ahead of Luca, which is set to arrive theatrically on March 22nd.