TV Recap: “The Santa Clauses” – Season 2, Episode 4 “Miracle on Dead Creek Road”

At the North Pole, Noel (Devin Bright) has been told if he doesn’t reduce his stress he will explode. His stress only elevates when Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell) informs him that Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick) turned the Easter Bunny (Tracy Morgan), into a real bunny and now the North Pole is going look after Easter. Poor Noel faints.

Down at the Santapolis Magnus (Eric Stonestreet) is celebrating his success at getting Cal’s (Austin Kane) vest. He and Olga (Marta Kessler) are dancing around as Kris (Gabriel Iglesiias) arrives with Magnus’ items. Testing out his skills, Magnus transforms an item in front of Kris. Olga informs Kris that Santa, which was Cal, had made a stop in the park behind Santapolis, where Riley (Ruby Jay) lived. Olga and Magnus plan to set a trap for ‘Santa’ when he returns to the park.

Back in a conference room in the North Pole, Scott (Tim Allen), Carol, and Sandra are all meeting with the elves to figure out what to do since the Easter Bunny is a real bunny now. Scott doesn’t want the other legendary characters to learn of the accident, so he plans to take over Easter to cover for Sandra’s mistake. Scott plans to leave Noel in charge to work out the details of how the North Pole can celebrate Easter. Scott rationalizes that if they screw it up, it’s not a big deal because it’s not their holiday. Sandra gets assigned the task of informing the reindeer about the new holiday.

Cal is tasked with delivering the eggs with Scott. Carol is tasked with finding the Easter Bunny’s basket of tricks, and the meeting is adjourned. The elves begin to get ready for Easter, when Noel notices the arrival of Sandman (Michael Dorn).

Sandman announces to Scott that he is there to do a preliminary evaluation of Cal as the next Santa. Cal is less than enthusiastic about demonstrating in front of Sandman. Father and son concoct a scheme to get the sleepy legendary character back to sleep.

Carol and Sandra journey to the Easter Bunny’s home to find his basket of tricks. While on the task, Carol tries to connect with her daughter, and learns that Sandra is blaming herself for ruining the Easter Bunny, and every time Carol tries to offer suggestions to her daughter, she is met with resistance. Carol suggests that Sandra find a way for her to get her anger out without using magic. The duo wrecks the Easter Bunny’s home, which is a mess anyways. Carol tells her daughter that she has these gifts for a reason and should learn to channel her power. Sandra agrees. Before they leave, they find the Easter Bunny’s basket of tricks.

Magnus announces to the crowds at the Santapolis, that he intends to transform the park, though no one responds. When Magnus uses his stolen North Pole magic, the Santapolis is a brand-new park. Kris is so thankful for his help that he believes it will save the park from being sold. Magnus is happy with his magic for now but wants his amulet back. Kris suggests that Magnus just go to the North Pole and confront Santa, but Magnus tells him that without his amulet, the North Pole magic that Santa controls is too powerful.

Scott is listening to an update about Easter plans, when he has a vision of Magnus in the past. The elves have modified Scott’s watch so that he looks like Scott and not Santa. To make the easter deliveries the elves have created an invisibility hat for him to where on his spring journey. In a control room the elves learn that Santa magic is being used in America.

Sandman wakes up, and questions Cal’s appearance dressed up as the Easter Bunny. Scott convinces Sandman that he fell asleep during Cal’s flight of the sleigh, and the magical character decides he needs to leave.

Noel convenes a meeting with the elves, and they all admit that Magnus Antas is the one who is using magic. Fearing exile if they tell Santa, the elves decide to wait.

Carol and Sandra see Scott and Calvin off on their maiden voyage delivering Easter eggs. At the Santapolis Magnus and Olga are forced to watch Kris fail miserably at the park theatre. When Magnus takes the stage and uses his magic to entertain the crowd. He gives them what they want for Christmas and has the crowd on their feet.

Scott and Cal are delivering eggs with success until Cal informs Scott that they may have accidentally delivered stink eggs and not normal eggs for the kids. They backtrack to all the houses and switch the eggs. It’s the end of the night, and Scott decides to make one more stop before returning home to the North Pole. They stop at Riley’s house.

Alarms are ringing at the North Pole. The elves tell Carol the truth that Scott and Cal are on a collision course with Magnus, and she takes off with her jetpack to save her husband and son. Trying to help his son, Scott encourages Cal to go and talk to Riley. Caught in Olga’s trap, Scott and Cal are saved by the arrival of Carol.

Magnus and Olga arrive on the scene. Magnus can see Scott through his invisibility ears. Injured by Magnus’ magic snowball, Scott, Carol, and Cal make it back to the sleigh and escape to the North Pole.

Bill’s Final Thoughts:

We are halfway through the season and the two Santa’s have finally met. It’s a win for Magnus, and it was nice to see that Scott is starting to pay attention to what Cal really wants.

Overall a great episode that allows Eric Stonestreet to do what he does best, be funny, and bringing in Michael Dorn as Sandman was a nice touch.