TV Review: “Bluey”‘s First Half-Hour Episode “The Sign” is Heartfelt and Charming for Kids and Adults

Bluey, the global sensation from Australia, is gearing up for its most monumental episode yet. Traditionally, the show's episodes run for a compact 7 minutes, but this time, it’s breaking the mold. The question of whether kids (and kidults) would be captivated by a longer narrative featuring their beloved Blue Heeler pup has never been a concern. As the second most-streamed show on any platform in 2023, it's evident that viewers are devouring the show for more than just 7 minutes a day. For those who've yearned for a lengthier Bluey experience, your wish is about to be granted on Sunday, April 14th, with the premiere of the much-anticipated half-hour episode, “The Sign.”

Last week’s new episode, “Ghostbasket,” found Bandit pretending to be a realtor selling The Heeler’s house, with Chilli playing a prospective buyer, and Bluey and Bingo as “Grannies” Janet and Rita trying to scare the buyer away by pretending to be a ghost. It all seemed like make-believe, but in the final scene, the family got in their SUV and pulled out of the driveway. Bluey and Bingo may not have realized the importance of the game they were playing, but the audience just might. As they drove away, we saw what was in their yard… a for sale sign.

“The Sign” picks up shortly after “Ghostbasket,” with the Heeler household preparing for a wedding and a sale. Bluey and Bingo soon learn the ramifications of the for-sale sign in their front yard just as they are given a big job as flower girls. Determined not to move, Bluey thinks that staying in Queensland is as simple as getting rid of the sign if only she could convince someone big enough to help take it down.

Joe Brumm and the creative team at Ludo Studio prove that they can, indeed, craft an engaging half-hour story with these characters without losing any of the show’s charm, humor, and heart. One of the benefits of the extended length is the chance to tell a story that includes the wider world of Bluey characters. And, as usual, the episode plays on a very relatable level for adults and parents without ever losing sight of its core intended audience. As long as your little one has the attention span for three regular episodes of Bluey, they should have no problem sitting through “The Sign.”

With streaming data like Bluey's, viewers must be watching these episodes repeatedly. “The Sign” is crafted to reward the show’s biggest fans, bringing many characters together who aren’t regularly seen. Both in tone and length, this is truly a special episode.

“The Sign” premieres Sunday, April 14th, at 12:00 AM PT on Disney+, 7:00AM ET/PT on Disney Junior, and 7:30AM ET/PT on Disney Channel.