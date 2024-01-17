TV Review: Nat Geo’s “A Real Bug’s Life” Takes a Nature-Documentary Approach to Pixar’s Classic

Flik, Atta, Dot, Heimlich, Francis, and Hopper are the computer-animated stars of Pixar’s a bug’s life, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this past November. While it’s no secret that the characters were inspired by real bugs, Flik didn’t necessarily look like an ant. Enter National Geographic with a fun (and funny) look at true epic stories of miniature proportions in A Real Bug’s Life, premiering January 24th on Disney+.

This five-part series tackles the insect kingdom by looking at biomes, from as far and wide as a sprawling metropolis like New York City to as small as a backyard in Texas. Stars of the show not only include bugs predominantly featured in the Pixar film (ants, ladybugs, grasshoppers, caterpillars/butterflies, praying mantis, stick bugs, elephant beetles) but also their cousins (cockroaches, bees, spiders, and dung beetles). Like a bug’s life, Nat Geo’s A Real Bug’s Life showcases underdog stories from a bug-eat-bug world.

Narrated by Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon, Quiz Lady), A Real Bug’s Life instantly draws viewers in with its storytelling. It’s fitting that the series starts in New York City, as the comedian narrator is right at home in her neighborhood of Queens. She delivers bug facts with humor and wit, yielding some truly laugh-out-loud moments in this edutainment spectacle.

The cinematography of A Real Bug’s Life is jaw-dropping. Shots often give viewers a bug’s eye view of the world, and details are so clear that you can see the microscopic hairs on the back of an ant. Camera moves also get creative, including a Spider-Man style fight between two real spiders on the side of an apartment building, filmed at a 90-degree angle. Viewers will routinely ask themselves how such shots were achieved.

A Real Bug’s Life is edutainment at its finest, and is a shining example of why this brand feels at home under the larger umbrella of The Walt Disney Company. It takes a classic Pixar film with global fan recognition and gives it a unique twist, as only Nat Geo can. You’ll be in awe of the micro world these characters live in, you’ll laugh at the clever narration’s delivery, and you’ll walk away with a better understanding of the world we all share.

I give A Real Bug’s Life 5 out of 5 pieces of candy corn.

All episodes of begin streaming Wednesday, January 24th, only on Disney+.