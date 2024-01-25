TV Review: “Genius: MLK/X” Focuses Not Only on These Two Civil Rights Leaders, But the Important Women Behind Them

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X were both pivotal figures in the Civil Rights Movement, and yet they only had one face-to-face encounter, and it lasted less than five minutes. Despite all their similarities and a shared vision, the two legendary activists had contradictory views on how to achieve true equality for African Americans. In National Geographic’s fourth entry in the Genius anthology franchise, Genius: MLK/X, we see just how similar they were.

The biographical series begins with that iconic singular meeting of the Civil Rights Movement’s most legendary minds in 1964 before flashing back. Each episode’s structure showcases Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison, Jr., The Trial of the Chicago 7) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre, The Underground Railroad) on somewhat parallel paths, chronicling how they rose to be the most respected voices of the movement. Events depicted are often surrounding critical moments in the movement, such as the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the March on Washington.

The creators have wisely chosen to shine a spotlight on the women behind these great men, Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson, The Batman). A bottle episode titled “Matriarchs” showcases the difficulties of supporting fervent leaders, having interests of their own, and being a source of consistency for their kids in a turbulent world. As the two central characters remaining by the end of the series, they’re also capable of giving closure and comfort to the story, coming together in a way their late husbands never could.

While some creative liberties have been taken, Genius: MLK/X largely feels historically accurate. Covering a time span from the 1930s through the early 70s, a lot of care seems to have been taken to outfit the actors in period-specific attire and place them in appropriate spaces for those eras. The one confusing creative choice comes via the soundtrack, which is often accurate to the times, but occasionally becomes contemporary. The intent seems to be to underscore some of the more progressive moments in the story, as well as to connect the material with a younger generation. But I found it distracting enough to wish they had employed the same level of care with the music selection as they did with the visuals.

All four lead actors deliver captivating and gripping performances. There’s been some controversy over the fact that two of the leads, Aaron Pierre and Weruche Opia, aren’t American, but you won’t be able to tell in their portrayals of Malcolm X and Coretta Scott King. With Ambassador Attallah Shabazz as a producer (the daughter of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz), Aaron Pierre’s casting also has the blessing of descendants of the character he portrays.

Two political geniuses join a scientific genius (Albert Einstein), an artistic genius (Pablo Picasso), and a musical genius (Aretha Franklin) in the fourth season of National Geographic’s anthology series. Genius: MLK/X breaks the format not only by having two central figures but also through a more linear narrative. Like the leaders it documents, the story tends to be forward-thinking as it allows us to relive history.

I give Genius: MLK/X 4 out of 5 stars.

Debuting in Black History Month, National Geographic will broadcast Genius: MLK/X across four subsequent Thursdays beginning February 1st, with episodes streaming on Disney+ and Hulu the day after they air.