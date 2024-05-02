Additional Variant Covers Revealed for “Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1”

This June, Disney comic book icon Uncle Scrooge headlines his first-ever Marvel Comic book in Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1. Written by legendary Marvel scribe Jason Aaron and drawn by an incredible lineup of celebrated Disney comic book artists, this one-shot will masterfully blend the beloved world of Uncle Scrooge with the hallmarks of Marvel Comics storytelling.

In addition to breathtaking covers by Alex Ross and Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime will have a fortunes-worth of variant covers by some of the industry’s most acclaimed artists including Pepe Larraz, Skottie Young, and the legendary Frank Miller.

In addition to breathtaking covers by Alex Ross and Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime will have a fortunes-worth of variant covers by some of the industry's most acclaimed artists including Pepe Larraz, Skottie Young, and the legendary Frank Miller.

Announced last month, Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1 will see Scrooge embark on a time-honored Marvel adventure as he explores the Multiverse to stop a twisted alternate Scrooge from becoming the all-powerful and incomprehensibly rich Scrooge-Above-All! Along the way, the story will introduce exciting new takes on the iconic tycoon with a heart of gold and feature appearances by Scrooge's nephew, Donald Duck; grandnephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie; and his supporting cast of characters, including Gyro Gearloose!

Scrooges' unique legacy in the industry—as well as the types of exploits he's famous for—make him the perfect candidate to headline Marvel Comics' first foray into the imagination of Disney's comic books. The over-sized special will also re-present Scrooge's groundbreaking first appearance in Christmas on Bear Mountain so readers can experience it for themselves as he enters this exciting new era!

Check out the three new covers now and preorder Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1 at your local comic shop today!

