Unique Marvel Items to be Available for Disney Create 100 Auction

The Disney Create 100 auction will begin next month and will include unique Marvel items from renowned renowned creators, brands, and next-generation talent. Marvel shared some details on some of the items that will be included in this auction.
- Fans around the globe will have the chance to bid on unique items and experiences inspired by each creator’s personal connection to Disney and Marvel, in addition to Pixar, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studios’ stories and characters.
- The auction will run across 18 countries from October 12 until October 30, 2023, with funds from auction sales going to Make-A-Wish.
- To commemorate this initiative, Disney is donating $1 million globally to Make-A-Wish to support the granting of life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
- The Marvel creative talent and items involved in Create 100 include:
- Kevin Feige
- Stormbreaker from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War – Designed by the Dwarves of Nidavellir and forged by Thor of Asgard, this official prop from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War is an incredible opportunity to own a piece of cinematic history.
- Dr. Lisa Williams
- One-Of-A-Kind Doll – inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther – Wakanda inspires the ultimate action figure. Dr. Lisa Williams created this ready-for-action one-of-a-kind collectible doll, standing over 30cm tall with 13 points of articulation. Hand-painted to capture intricate details of the iconic Black Panther mask, the highly stylized suit is hand-sewn and elaborately detailed.
- Chris Allen
- Marvel Comic Book Variant Cover art for ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #42, signed by Chris Allen – A momentous event in comic book history created by a significant talent. Marvel Stormbreaker artist Chris Allen hand-drew this original art variant for the iconic Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 Comic Book Variant Cover. Signed by the artist.
- Nic Klein
- THOR #7 Cover Print – Worthy of hanging in the halls of Asgard, this Marvel Thor #7 cover print from Marvel Stormbreaker artist Nic Klein comes complete with a signature and remarks. Signed by the artist.
- Ryan Meinerding
- Marvel’s Iron Man Mark 1 Sketch by Ryan Meinerding – Created by the talent that designed the unique look of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An original, hand-drawn sketch of the iconic Iron Man Mark I armor by Ryan Meinerding, Head of Visual Development, Marvel Studios. Signed by the artist.
- Thiago Toes
- I have many names – Multiple personalities are captured in one spectacular artwork. Inspired by one of Marvel's most out-there heroes, Brazilian artist Thiago Toes creates this hyper-cool oil painting celebrating the many personalities that struggle for supremacy within one man – Moon Knight.
About Disney Create 100:
- Some of the world’s most renowned visionaries and next generation talent across fashion, music, art, and more have donated artworks, items, and experiences inspired by their personal connection to stories and characters across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century to benefit Make-A-Wish.
- The Create 100 contributions feature everything from musical elements to comic books to recreations of iconic movie props and more from renowned talent such as global icon Beyoncé, famed French fashion designer Christian Louboutin, Italian Global Creative Director for Swarovski Giovanna Engelbert, Chinese virtuoso pianist Lang Lang, American fashion pioneer Tommy Hilfiger, and Brazilian artist Vik Muniz. Global partners such as Adidas, Pandora, and Coach will also contribute one-of-a-kind pieces to the celebration.
- For more than 40 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have granted wishes together for more than 150,000 children with critical illnesses worldwide. The life-changing wishes include shopping sprees, studio visits, theme park and resort vacations, cruises, talent meet-and-greets, sports-themed experiences, and more. Many Disney cast members are also wish-granting volunteers, parents of wish kids, or wish alumni themselves.