Unique Marvel Items to be Available for Disney Create 100 Auction

The Disney Create 100 auction will begin next month and will include unique Marvel items from renowned renowned creators, brands, and next-generation talent. Marvel shared some details on some of the items that will be included in this auction.

Fans around the globe will have the chance to bid on unique items and experiences inspired by each creator’s personal connection to Disney and Marvel, in addition to Pixar, Star Wars

The auction will run across 18 countries from October 12 until October 30, 2023, with funds from auction sales going to Make-A-Wish.

To commemorate this initiative, Disney is donating $1 million globally to Make-A-Wish to support the granting of life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The Marvel creative talent and items involved in Create 100 include:

Kevin Feige Stormbreaker from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War – Designed by the Dwarves of Nidavellir and forged by Thor of Asgard, this official prop from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War is an incredible opportunity to own a piece of cinematic history.

Dr. Lisa Williams One-Of-A-Kind Doll – inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther – Wakanda inspires the ultimate action figure. Dr. Lisa Williams created this ready-for-action one-of-a-kind collectible doll, standing over 30cm tall with 13 points of articulation. Hand-painted to capture intricate details of the iconic Black Panther mask, the highly stylized suit is hand-sewn and elaborately detailed.

Chris Allen Marvel Comic Book Variant Cover art for ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #42, signed by Chris Allen – A momentous event in comic book history created by a significant talent. Marvel Stormbreaker artist Chris Allen hand-drew this original art variant for the iconic Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 Comic Book Variant Cover. Signed by the artist.

Nic Klein THOR #7 Cover Print – Worthy of hanging in the halls of Asgard, this Marvel Thor #7 cover print from Marvel Stormbreaker artist Nic Klein comes complete with a signature and remarks. Signed by the artist.

Ryan Meinerding Marvel’s Iron Man Mark 1 Sketch by Ryan Meinerding – Created by the talent that designed the unique look of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An original, hand-drawn sketch of the iconic Iron Man Mark I armor by Ryan Meinerding, Head of Visual Development, Marvel Studios. Signed by the artist.

Thiago Toes I have many names – Multiple personalities are captured in one spectacular artwork. Inspired by one of Marvel's most out-there heroes, Brazilian artist Thiago Toes creates this hyper-cool oil painting celebrating the many personalities that struggle for supremacy within one man – Moon Knight



