Vampires Take Over in New Marvel Comics Crossover Event “Blood Hunt”

Marvel Comics was very busy at New York Comic Con today, especially with their Next Big Thing Panel. Among the many announcements was a brand new crossover event titled “Blood Hunt” in which vampires will take over the Marvel Universe.

Vampires have always walked amongst the shadows of the Marvel Universe, but in Spring 2024, the long night arrives and these bloodsucking terrors will endure the spotlight like never before.

The main event series will be brought to life by an A-team of Marvel talent: current Avengers scribe Jed MacKay and acclaimed “X-Men” artists Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia.

In classic Marvel fashion, "Blood Hunt” will also spill out into a host of tie-in issues in Marvel’s hottest current series and see the launch of all-new limited series, one-shots, and redefining status quos. Brimming with unsurmountable stakes, this startling saga will drag the world into darkness as your favorite heroes struggle to ward off the vampire race’s cursed crusade of terror.

Fans will have to wait with bated breath for more story details and information. In the meantime, sink your teeth into a special "Blood Hunt” trailer and a viciously visceral promotional image by Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho.

Stay tuned for a feast of exciting "Blood Hunt” announcements in the months ahead.

