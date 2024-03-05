Video From Special Fan Event in Celebration of Disney’s “Wish” with Angelique Cabral, Julia Michaels, and More

In celebration of the home video release of Disney’s Wish, on March 3, Disney held a special fan event screening. Some of the people who made this film possible were in attendance and shared their favorite memories from the film before the screening.

, Disney held a special fan event screening on March 3rd, hosted by Angelique Cabral, who voiced Queen Amaya in the film. She was joined by Jennifer Kumiyama (voice of Dahlia), songwriters Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and producer Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones.

They each shared a favorite memory from the film before the screening.

The story focuses on a 17-year-old girl named Asha (DeBose) in the Kingdom of Rosas, who makes a passionate plea to the stars in a moment of need, leading her to meet a living, magic star which has fallen from the sky, and together they face up to the kingdom's evil ruler, Magnifico (Pine).