Video Game Review “Gargoyles Remastered”

Nostalgia is at an all-time high and shows no sign of stopping. So what better time to dive into a game from the past than now? Gargoyles has just been released and remastered for next gen consoles — and folks, it is beautiful! Based on the hit TV series (that also needs a reboot), Gargoyles the game was originally released on Sega Genesis in 1995 and was an awesome action packed side scroller. You played as Goliath, the main protagonist in the series and you fight new and familiar foes from the show.

Now, when I first heard about this release, I wasn't super excited. However, as soon as I started playing, I was blown away. The game has been given a whole new look and looks like you are playing right out of the cartoon. Although, I’d also like to mention that, at the time of its original release in ‘95, it looked pretty good for the era. Also, one thing I like about this game is you can switch between the remastered graphics and the original version by simply pressing a button. Meanwhile, the remastered soundtrack has also been greatly enhanced to give it more of an orchestral sound.

The controls aren’t the best but that’s a given when playing games from the 90s on the next-gen console. It’s also not very clear on how some of the controls work. I literally had to look up an old manual to see how to dash through walls. The game itself isn’t easy. Such as most Disney classic games there is sometimes no clear direction on where to go next, but eventually, you figure it out.

Overall, I think this game is so much fun. Like most of the games I cover on Laughing Place, this game took me back to playing video games when I was a kid. Honestly, if you love the classic Disney video games, or just classic games in general definitely pick this one up!

Gargoyles Remastered will be released on October 19th on all consoles and PC.