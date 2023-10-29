Voice Actors Reprise Their Roles as Beloved Disney Characters for “Once Upon a Studio” in New “Booth to Screen”

Disney fans are still buzzing about the new Once Upon a Studio short and the latest “Booth to Screen,” from the Walt Disney Animation Studios Youtube channel, shares a look at some of our favorite voice actors reprising their iconic roles for the short.

The nearly-two-minute video shares a look at some of the most memorable voice actors reprising their roles to once again voice some of the most iconic Disney characters.

The video features: Kaitlyn Robrock as Minnie Mouse Anika Noni Rose as Tiana Auli’i Cravalho as Moana Alan Tudyk as Mad Hatter Mandy Moore as Rapunzel Jason Bateman as Nick Wild Bill Farmer as Goofy Kristen Bell as Anna Idina Menzel as Elsa Josh Gad as Olaf And many more

In an emotional moment, many of the voice actors express their appreciation for the opportunity to be a part of this new short.

Check out the new behind-the-scenes video below:

More on Once Upon a Studio: