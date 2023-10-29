Voice Actors Reprise Their Roles as Beloved Disney Characters for “Once Upon a Studio” in New “Booth to Screen”

Disney fans are still buzzing about the new Once Upon a Studio short and the latest “Booth to Screen,” from the Walt Disney Animation Studios Youtube channel, shares a look at some of our favorite voice actors reprising their iconic roles for the short.
- The nearly-two-minute video shares a look at some of the most memorable voice actors reprising their roles to once again voice some of the most iconic Disney characters.
- The video features:
- Kaitlyn Robrock as Minnie Mouse
- Anika Noni Rose as Tiana
- Auli’i Cravalho as Moana
- Alan Tudyk as Mad Hatter
- Mandy Moore as Rapunzel
- Jason Bateman as Nick Wild
- Bill Farmer as Goofy
- Kristen Bell as Anna
- Idina Menzel as Elsa
- Josh Gad as Olaf
- And many more
- In an emotional moment, many of the voice actors express their appreciation for the opportunity to be a part of this new short.
- Check out the new behind-the-scenes video below:
More on Once Upon a Studio:
- Once Upon a Studio is now available to stream on both Disney+ and Hulu.
- Once Upon a Studio will also play theatrically in front of the Disney100 special engagement of Moana—now showing in theaters through October 26th.
- An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in Once Upon a Studio for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary.
- Featuring 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films, Once Upon a Studio welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements.
- Once Upon a Studio is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen. Our own Alex Reif took a few moments to talk with Dan and Trent, and you can read that here.
- The short originally debuted as part of the Annecy Festival in June, where it was also announced that the short will be attached with the upcoming film from the studio, Wish. You can read more about that original screening plus a review of the short, here.
- See what Tony thought of Once Upon a Studio following the fantastic short's debut on ABC Sunday night. Also, go behind the scenes of the new short in our coverage of a recent press day.