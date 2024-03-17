Could Walt Disney Animation Studios Use An Outside Auteur?

Whether we want to admit it or not (I do not), Walt Disney Animation Studios is in a bit of a slump. Strange World and Wish have been a one-two punch of box office disappointment and semi-forgettable in the minds of the public. (Do I still hold out hope that Wish really pops on Disney+? Yes. So much hope. [whimpers]) The upcoming slate of animated films from the studio seems to show their own worry, with three separate sequels on the schedule (Moana 2, Zootopia 2, and Frozen 3).

[insert Sex and the City background music] As I sit here and type, I couldn’t help but wonder…does Disney need to be re-animated? Carrie Bradshaw moment aside, two “eh” releases in a row doesn’t always mean a cause for concern. However, with the backdrop of Disney’s overall 2023 slate, it still isn’t a good look. I’ve been thinking about WDAS’s future, the worry/excitement of sequels, and the hope for families to head back to theaters consistently for Disney and Pixar.

Yesterday, on a whim, I turned on Isle of Dogs. The 2018 stop-motion animated film comes from Searchlight Pictures and Wes Anderson, the whimsical director and recent Academy Award winner. While I have watched (and loved) Fantastic Mr. Fox, I had never seen this bucket of doggos. In typical Wes fashion, it was a gorgeously directed and designed delight! The viewpoint was so specific and the ideas were presented completely originally. Of course, add in the inventive stop motion animation and you receive something so remarkably original.

It gave me the idea…maybe what WDAS new films could benefit from is an auteur? Wes Anderson’s career is most known for his live-action films directed with a precision and symmetry that is often duplicated, but never replicated. When his directorial sensibility first was brought to stop-motion animation with Fantastic Mr. Fox, it turned into immense acclaim (many citing the film as Anderson’s best), two Academy Award nominations, and a stark new voice in the animation community.

Maybe that’s just what the world of Disney animation needs: outside directors with big ideas, big influences, and an even bigger desire to make the next Disney film that stands the test of time. Of course, both of Anderson’s animated films were with 20th Century and Searchlight, so maybe enticing him back into the fray is worth the ask.

If the idea of an “auteur” is frightening to helm a full-length picture, maybe diving back into the cool waters of Fantasia is the way to go. Offer big-time directors (Gerwig, Scorcese, Anderson, Duvernay, etc.) the chance to work with the incredible team at WDAS on making their own segment of a new Fantasia film. Give them the freedom to find their own music and work on just a single segment. From there, everyone gets to figure out if their cinematic visions mesh well with WDAS.

Are these all lofty hopes and dreams? Of course! Yet, as someone who loves to see Walt Disney Animation thrive, the idea of spicing things up with a hint of auteurism could really reignite the drive for artistic liberties to be made within the studio. Here’s hoping Moana 2 is a great jumping off point for the future.