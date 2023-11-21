Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” Makes Its U.K. Premiere at London’s Odeon Luxe Leicester Square

Filmmakers, voice talent, and special guests walked the blue carpet last night in London as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish made its official U.K. premiere.

What’s Happening:

Filmmakers, voice talent and special guests walked the blue carpet last night in London’s Odeon Luxe Leicester Square as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical Wish made its official U.K. premiere.

made its official U.K. premiere. Welcoming Ariana DeBose (voice of Asha), songwriter Julia Michaels and filmmakers Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn, Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones, the event is among a host of premieres happening around the world in recent days.

Wish releases only in theaters this Wednesday, Nov. 22.

About Wish: