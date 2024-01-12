The Walt Disney Company Receives 11 Nominations at 2024 PGA Awards

The Walt Disney Company has been nominated for multiple awards at the prestigious Producers Guild of America awards.
- The 2024 PGA Award nominations have been released and The Walt Disney Company is represented in many categories.
- As far as the category of Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures goes, the nominees often go on to be nominated at the Academy Awards, often being the exact nominee list for both, with the winner often winning both statues.
- The Walt Disney Company has been nominated for:
- Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
- Past Lives – Searchlight
- Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
- Elemental – Pixar
- Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
- The Bear – FX/Hulu
- Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
- David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
- Fargo – FX
- Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
- Quiz Lady – 20th Century/Hulu
- Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
- The 1619 Project – Hulu
- Welcome to Wrexham – FX
- These are in addition to the previously announced nominations for:
- The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
- Goosebumps – Disney+
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Disney+
- The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
- Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question
- The full list of nominees are available here.
- The Children’s and Short Form awards will be awarded the week of February 19th, while the awards for film and television will be announced on February 25th.