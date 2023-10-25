Walt Disney Family Museum Sets International Animation Day Programming

Saturday, October 28 will be International Animation Day and the Walt Disney Family Museum has plenty of programming to celebrate the occasion.

International Animation Day: Stop-Motion Animation

Saturday Oct 28 | 10am–1pm, 1:45–3pm | Learning Center Join us on International Animation Day as we celebrate more than 100 years of animation history, honor the artists of the past and present, and create animation of our own. In this drop-in activity, we will experiment with stop-motion animation using a miniature multiplane camera setup to explore this timeless art form. Design your own characters, props, and backgrounds while bringing your vision to life. The activity is completely free and is available to all ages.



Studio Series Workshops:

After School Animation I

Successful animators have a comprehensive understanding of basic animation techniques and principles. This eight-week course focuses on one of these concepts each class by working traditionally with pencil and paper. Students will develop a strong foundation, continue to build their knowledge of art and animation, and hone their unique skills. Continuing students should arrive prepared to work on their own project during the class as well as learn additional animation skills throughout the course.

Every Wednesday November 1–December 13 (No class on November 22) | 4–6pm | Grades 6–12 | Learning Center

$425 members | $500 non-members

After School Animation II