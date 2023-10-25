Walt Disney Family Museum Sets International Animation Day Programming

Saturday, October 28 will be International Animation Day and the Walt Disney Family Museum has plenty of programming to celebrate the occasion.
International Animation Day: Stop-Motion Animation
- Saturday Oct 28 | 10am–1pm, 1:45–3pm | Learning Center
- Join us on International Animation Day as we celebrate more than 100 years of animation history, honor the artists of the past and present, and create animation of our own. In this drop-in activity, we will experiment with stop-motion animation using a miniature multiplane camera setup to explore this timeless art form. Design your own characters, props, and backgrounds while bringing your vision to life.
- The activity is completely free and is available to all ages.
Studio Series Workshops:
- Saturday, Oct 28 | Animate a Monster in a Closet
- For this ghastly workshop, we examine the lore of monsters in the closet and how they have entered our world through animation. Afterwards, follow along as we create a creature peeking out from behind the door.
- Saturday, Nov 4 | Animating an Animal Transformation
- Join us as we look at the history of shapeshifting and its depiction throughout cinema. Then get the chance to create your own version of this supernatural occurrence using traditional animation techniques.
- Saturday, Nov 18 | Blowing Out Candles
- From deep breaths to excitedly blowing out candles, examine the techniques artists use to simulate lungs filling with air and escaping our lips. Join us for a happy day of animating as we use gestures, arcs, and pushed poses to bring this traditional act of celebration to life.
- Saturday, Dec 9 | Animate a Sword Being Pulled
- Reluctant heroes have always been a part of a good adventure. In celebration of such tales, this Studio Series will look at heroes and their actions as they come to accept their true calling. Then with an emphasis on arcs, smears, and follow through animation principles, we will animate a young hero pulling a sword and holding it above their head.
- Saturday, Dec 16 | Animating an Owl
- Join us this winter for our Studio Series where we look at arcs, solid drawing, and playful timing principles to bring our own nocturnal feathery friend to life.
- Adult Sessions will be held 10:30 am–noon PT and will be $13 for members and $18 for non-members. Available for ages 18+.
- Youth Sessions will be held 1–2:30pm PT and will be $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Available for ages 7-17
After School Animation I
- Successful animators have a comprehensive understanding of basic animation techniques and principles. This eight-week course focuses on one of these concepts each class by working traditionally with pencil and paper. Students will develop a strong foundation, continue to build their knowledge of art and animation, and hone their unique skills. Continuing students should arrive prepared to work on their own project during the class as well as learn additional animation skills throughout the course.
- Every Wednesday November 1–December 13 (No class on November 22) | 4–6pm | Grades 6–12 | Learning Center
- $425 members | $500 non-members
- Buy your tickets here.
After School Animation II
- This eight-week course continues to refine artist and animator skills explored in After School Animation I. Continuing students should arrive prepared to work on their individual projects during the class as well as learn additional animation techniques and tips throughout the course. Students will be working in various mediums and will build portfolio pieces.
- Every Wed, Nov 1–Dec 13 (No class on November 22) | 4–6pm | Grades 6–12 | Learning Center
- $425 members | $500 non-members
- Buy your tickets here.