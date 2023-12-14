Walt Disney Family Museum to Host “Behind Wally Boag’s Historic Tenure at the Golden Horseshoe Revue” Presentation

The Walt Disney Family Museum will host a special talk presented by Laurence Boag, son of beloved Disneyland stage performer and one of Walt’s favorite comedians, Disney Legend Wally Boag.

In this special presentation, Laurence will share memories of his father and his own unique experiences growing up behind the scenes—and eventually “on stage”—as a Cast Member at Disneyland.

“Behind Wally Boag’s Historic Tenure at the Golden Horseshoe Revue” will be held on Saturday, January 20 at 1 PM.

Tickets for Behind Wally Boag’s Historic Tenure at the Golden Horseshoe Revue are available as follows: Walt's Circle Donors: Purchase tickets online beginning Tuesday, December 12 at noon PST by emailing [email protected]. Supporter, Founding, and Friend-level members: Purchase tickets online beginning Wednesday, December 13 at noon PST by emailing [email protected]. All member levels: Purchase tickets online beginning Thursday, December 14 at noon PST via the Member Portal Public (non-members): Purchase tickets online beginning Friday, December 15 at noon PST.

About Laurence Boag:

Laurence Boag was born in 1949 to Wally and Ellen Boag. He spent the first few years of his life traveling with his parents and older sister Tracy on the show business circuit until his dad got a great two-week contract to star in a show opening at Walt Disney’s Disneyland, the Golden Horseshoe Revue.

Wally Boag starred in that show for the next 27 years and Laurence got an extraordinary view “growing up on the inside.”

Laurence spent several years working at Disneyland before a stint in the United States Navy and eventually a 30-year career in education.