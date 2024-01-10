Walt Disney’s Alice Comedies – “Alice’s Fishy Story” Full Video

Walt Disney's Alice's Fishy Story was released on June 1, 1924. This is the fourth short in Walt Disney's Alice Comedies series.

  • Check out the video for Walt Disney's Alice's Fishy Story.

  • Alice (Virginia Davis) sneaks away from her piano lessons to go fishing with her friends in Alice's Fishy Story, the fourth short in Walt Disney's Alice Comedies series.
  • Distributed on June 1, 1924, Alice regales her friends in the story of how she and her animated friend, Julius the Cat, once saved the Indigenous people of Alaska from famine.
  • Note: The short uses the term "Eskimo," which was more commonly in use at the time of the film's creation.
  • Alice's Fisy Story is perhaps most famous for Walt Disney's brief acting cameo as well as credited as the film's director.
  • You'll see him driving a car that transports Alice and her friends to their favorite fishing spot from 1:52 to 3:12.

