Watch the Star of “Disney’s Hercules” in Germany Sing “Go The Distance”

I have often dreamed of a far off place – like Germany, where a new production of Disney's “Hercules” is headed to Hamburg's Theater Neue Flora. Playbill shared a newly released video of the star of the show singing “Go the Distance.”
- The new video sees Benét Monteiro, the show’s star, singing "Endlich Angekommen,” which is literally translated to "Finally Arrived” or the German version of "Go the Distance."
- The new production is directed and choreographed by The Book of Mormon and Some Like It Hot Tony winner Casey Nicholaw and co-choreographer Tanisha Scott.
- Playbill reports the show will be distinct from the versions that have played in the U.S., via the Public's Free Shakespeare in the Park series in 2019 and at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse earlier this year.
- Watch the new video below:
- Monteiro is from Brazil, where he has also played Seaweed in “Hairspray” and Jack in “Into the Woods.”
- His German performing credits include:
- The Lion King
- Sister Act
- Kinky Boots
- Bat Out of Hell
- Mamma Mia!
- Hamilton
- Frozen
- The stage adaptation of the beloved 1997 animated film made its world premiere in 2019, with Lear deBessonet directing.
- Additional credits for the show include:
- Music by Alan Menken with lyrics by David Zippel
- Book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah
- Adapted from the screenplay penned by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi.