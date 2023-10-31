Watch the Star of “Disney’s Hercules” in Germany Sing “Go The Distance”

I have often dreamed of a far off place – like Germany, where a new production of Disney's “Hercules” is headed to Hamburg's Theater Neue Flora. Playbill shared a newly released video of the star of the show singing “Go the Distance.”

The new video sees Benét Monteiro, the show’s star, singing "Endlich Angekommen,” which is literally translated to "Finally Arrived” or the German version of "Go the Distance."

The new production is directed and choreographed by The Book of Mormon and Some Like It Hot Tony winner Casey Nicholaw and co-choreographer Tanisha Scott.

Playbill reports the show will be distinct from the versions that have played in the U.S., via the Public's Free Shakespeare in the Park series in 2019 and at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse earlier this year.

Watch the new video below: