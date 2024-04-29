Walt Disney Animation Studios Celebrates World Wish Day With Very Special Wish Granting

To celebrate World Wish Day, a very special wish was granted that allowed one child and her family to go behind-the-scenes at the Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios is celebrating World Wish Day this year (April 29th) by granting one child’s wish to visit the studio in Burbank.

Leah’s wish was to meet animators and watch them work, and she was granted that wish and more, as she got to draw alongside the artists who worked on some of her favorite films.

The studio captioned their photoset on Instagram: “For 44 years, Disney and @makeawishamerica have worked together to deliver joy when it’s needed most to wish kids and their families. Leah wished to spend a day at Disney Animation to meet our animators and watch them work. She did more than just watch as she drew alongside artists behind some of her favorite characters. #WorldWishDay

The Walt Disney Company and Make-A-Wish celebrate World Wish Day, April 29, a date that marks the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish in 1980. Since the first official wish – which was granted at Disneyland Resort

Over the past 44 years, Disney has become the biggest wish granter in the world for Make-A-Wish, bringing the life-changing impact of a wish to children facing critical illnesses and their families.