Walt Disney Animation Studios Debuts Third Song From “Wish” – “Welcome to Rosas”

Walt Disney Animation Studios is continuing to reveal the music from their upcoming feature film, Wish, with the debut of a third song from the film, “Welcome to Rosas,” ahead of the film’s opening only in theaters on November 22nd.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Disney Music Group today released “Welcome to Rosas,” performed by Ariana DeBose and the talented cast of the upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Wish.

Now available on SiriusXM’s Disney Hits Channel 302, YouTube, Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and all digital service providers, “Welcome to Rosas” is the third of five songs being revealed as part of a weekly “Wish Wednesdays” music campaign ahead of the film’s launch in U.S. theaters on November 22.

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice penned seven original songs for the film.

The song introduces audiences to the kingdom where wishes really do come true. Asha (voice of DeBose) takes the lead in showcasing the rich world created by Disney Animation’s artists, storytellers, technicians—and a flamenco choreographer who provided reference to animators for the sequence.

The Wish Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available November 17th on all streaming platforms. Fans can pre-order the CD here here

What They’re Saying:

Benjamin Rice: “As the opening song in the film, ‘Rosas’ is intended to feel like an informative and euphoric tour guide of all the wonderful things the world of Rosas has to offer. It’s super fun and full of energy and carries the audience into the kingdom of wishes.”

Julia Michaels: "I would describe the songs as fun, emotional and heartfelt. We had to cover a lot of ground for Wish lyrically, so a lot of the songs are rhythmically whimsical and intentional. "'Welcome to Rosas' is the first song you hear from the movie. I've always loved Disney welcome songs like Frozen ['For the First Time in Forever'] and Encanto ['The Family Madrigal']. It really just sets up where you are and where you're going."