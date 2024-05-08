“What If…? – An Immersive Story” Interactive Disney+ Original Story Coming Exclusively to Apple Vision Pro

Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive have announced “What If…? – An Immersive Story,” the first-ever interactive Disney+ Original story coming exclusively to Apple Vision Pro.
- Fans will be invited to step inside the Multiverse like never before and have the chance to dive into an immersive, narrative-driven and innovative story in mixed reality.
- Connected to the critically acclaimed Disney+ Original animated series What If…?, Marvel.com was given a first look at the hour-long experience, diving into what fans can expect when it is released soon as a new app for Apple Vision Pro.
- What If…? reimagines events from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in unexpected ways.
- Now, fans have been chosen to step into the leading role of an all-new immersive story that transforms the space around them as they traverse across realities.
- Throughout their journey, they will come face-to-face with Multiversal variants of their favorite characters, learn the mystic arts, and be tasked with harnessing the power of the Infinity Stones.
- Utilizing the revolutionary spatial computing capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, “What If…? – An Immersive Story” will deliver a technologically advanced and engaging experience to fans.
- They will cross between augmented and virtual reality as they live out their narrative adventure, interacting with the world around them by using their eyes and hands.
- Fans will step into breathtaking environments that place them in new and iconic MCU locations, and feel completely immersed with stunning visuals and spatial audio. Together, these features will remind fans that time, space, and reality are more than a linear path.
- “What If…? – An Immersive Story” is directed by Dave Bushore at Marvel Studios and produced by Shereif M. Fattouh at ILM Immersive.
- The experience is written by David Dong and Phil McCarty, with music by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman. “What If…? – An Immersive Story” is executive produced by Bushore, Fattouh, and Brad Winderbaum, with Bryan Andrews serving as consulting producer.
- Vicki Dobbs Beck, VP of immersive content at Lucasfilm and ILM Immersive, Mark S. Miller, VP of creative development and production at ILM Immersive, and Jamie Voris, EVP/Chief Technology Officer at The Walt Disney Studios, all serve as executive producers.
- Additional details about “What If…? – An Immersive Story” will be revealed soon.
What they’re saying:
- Director and executive producer Dave Bushore: “As a kid, my favorite stories were about worlds beyond my own, advanced technologies, and heroes traveling across space and time. ‘What If…? – An Immersive Story’ is the next evolution in how we tell our stories, where fans across generations can experience them and live out the adventure alongside their favorite heroes. This experience kicks the door open to the Marvel Universe, and it’s a glimpse of what I’ve been waiting for my whole life.”
- Executive producer Jamie Voris, EVP/Chief Technology Officer at The Walt Disney Studios: "This experience is truly groundbreaking and unlike anything we’ve done before. It's an exciting new way to become a part of the MCU through a deeply emotional and compelling story."
- Executive producer Brad Winderbaum: “‘What If…?’ the animated series as well as the comic book has always been about looking over the horizon into realities that have yet to be conceived. ‘What If…? – An Immersive Story’ takes this one step further and actually allows you to visit these strange new worlds, not as a Watcher but as an actual participant. The creative work on this project is nothing less than stellar and we could not be more excited for fans to interact firsthand with some of their favorite Marvel heroes.”
- Executive producer Shereif M. Fattouh: “Our team is super excited for the fans to finally get to experience this all-new type of content. We can’t wait for them to step inside this story and hopefully feel like they are living an actual Marvel adventure. I’m particularly excited to see what decisions they make, because as Wong warns, all who use the Infinity Stones will be faced with an important choice.”