“What If…? – An Immersive Story” Interactive Disney+ Original Story Coming Exclusively to Apple Vision Pro

Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive have announced “What If…? – An Immersive Story,” the first-ever interactive Disney+ Original story coming exclusively to Apple Vision Pro.

Fans will be invited to step inside the Multiverse like never before and have the chance to dive into an immersive, narrative-driven and innovative story in mixed reality.

What If…? reimagines events from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in unexpected ways.

Now, fans have been chosen to step into the leading role of an all-new immersive story that transforms the space around them as they traverse across realities.

Throughout their journey, they will come face-to-face with Multiversal variants of their favorite characters, learn the mystic arts, and be tasked with harnessing the power of the Infinity Stones.

Utilizing the revolutionary spatial computing capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, “What If…? – An Immersive Story” will deliver a technologically advanced and engaging experience to fans.

They will cross between augmented and virtual reality as they live out their narrative adventure, interacting with the world around them by using their eyes and hands.

Fans will step into breathtaking environments that place them in new and iconic MCU locations, and feel completely immersed with stunning visuals and spatial audio. Together, these features will remind fans that time, space, and reality are more than a linear path.

“What If…? – An Immersive Story” is directed by Dave Bushore at Marvel Studios and produced by Shereif M. Fattouh at ILM Immersive.

The experience is written by David Dong and Phil McCarty, with music by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman. “What If…? – An Immersive Story” is executive produced by Bushore, Fattouh, and Brad Winderbaum, with Bryan Andrews serving as consulting producer.

Vicki Dobbs Beck, VP of immersive content at Lucasfilm and ILM Immersive, Mark S. Miller, VP of creative development and production at ILM Immersive, and Jamie Voris, EVP/Chief Technology Officer at The Walt Disney Studios, all serve as executive producers.

Additional details about “What If…? – An Immersive Story” will be revealed soon.

