Pixar’s “Win or Lose” Delayed Until 2024

Pixar’s first long-form original series, Win or Lose, has been delayed until 2024.
What’s Happening:
- Originally meant to premiere in December of this year, The Wrap states that the listing of Disney+ releases for the month show that it’s absent.
- The series was originally announced as a part of Disney’s Investor Day back in December of 2020.
- At this year’s Annecy Festival, a full episode of the show was shown to audiences.
- The show follows a middle school softball team in the lead-up to the championship game.
- Every episode is from the viewpoint of a different character within the series.
- There is no updated release date given as of yet for the Disney+ original.
