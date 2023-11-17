Pixar’s “Win or Lose” Delayed Until 2024

Pixar’s first long-form original series, Win or Lose, has been delayed until 2024.

What’s Happening:

Originally meant to premiere in December of this year, The Wrap states Disney+

The series was originally announced as a part of Disney’s Investor Day back in December of 2020.

At this year’s Annecy Festival

The show follows a middle school softball team in the lead-up to the championship game.

Every episode is from the viewpoint of a different character within the series.

There is no updated release date given as of yet for the Disney+ original.