Pixar’s “Win or Lose” Delayed Until 2024

Pixar’s first long-form original series, Win or Lose, has been delayed until 2024.

What’s Happening:

  • Originally meant to premiere in December of this year, The Wrap states that the listing of Disney+ releases for the month show that it’s absent.
  • The series was originally announced as a part of Disney’s Investor Day back in December of 2020.
  • At this year’s Annecy Festival, a full episode of the show was shown to audiences.
  • The show follows a middle school softball team in the lead-up to the championship game.
  • Every episode is from the viewpoint of a different character within the series.
  • There is no updated release date given as of yet for the Disney+ original.
