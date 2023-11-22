“Wish” Fans and Filmmakers Create Murals for The Foundation For Hospital Art

Disney teamed up with The Foundation For Hospital Art to paint a series of murals designed to deliver comfort through artwork.

What’s Happening:

During the 2023 Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise, Walt Disney Animation Studios artists and filmmakers worked alongside Disney Vacation Club Members, as well as Cast Members from Disney Vacation Club and Disney Cruise Line

Featuring characters from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Wish , the uplifting murals were then donated through The Foundation For Hospital Art to organizations serving kids in the community, including children’s hospitals and pediatric facilities near Disney Vacation Club Resorts in Florida, South Carolina, California, and Hawai‘i.

About The Foundation For Hospital Art:

The Foundation for Hospital Art was established in 1984 and is dedicated to involving patients and volunteers worldwide to create colorful, soothing artwork donated to hospitals to help soften the often stressful hospital experience.

Throughout the years, over 1,000,000 volunteers and patients have united to create over 50,000 paintings for over 7,500 hospitals in 195 countries.

We welcome your love and support and invite you to join us in our mission of compassion through art.