Wish Social Reaction Roundup

Following the premiere of Disney Animation’s Wish, initial social media reactions have started to be revealed. First, here is our own from Alex Reif.
We are hard pressed to find anyone who did not seem to enjoy the film. Posts focus on the characters, songs, and easter eggs.
We did try to find more negative reactions, however, we could not find any in our initial search. You can share your own reaction when Wish is released on November 22. For those that would like to see the film a bit sooner, special preview screenings are being held on November 18.