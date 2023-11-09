Wish Social Reaction Roundup

Following the premiere of Disney Animation’s Wish, initial social media reactions have started to be revealed. First, here is our own from Alex Reif.

.@DisneyAnimation taps into an essence uniquely theirs with #Wish. Despite all the familiar territory, the film also stands on its own, destined to become a classic in its own right. pic.twitter.com/je4CG73Kir — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 9, 2023

We are hard pressed to find anyone who did not seem to enjoy the film. Posts focus on the characters, songs, and easter eggs.

Combining next gen technology with timeless storytelling, #Wish looks like nothing you’ve seen before and feels exactly like your favorite Disney animated feature — whatever it is. A celebration of hope, community and self actualization and 100 years of Disney magic. Loved it⭐️ pic.twitter.com/l5Hli2IyXZ — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 9, 2023

Disney's Wish is PURE MAGIC! The PERFECT way to celebrate 100 yrs! Asha is loveable, Magnifico is the villain you'll LOVE to HATE, Star & Valentino are adorable sidekicks, while Asha's friends bring the comedy! A wonderful story of hope with catchy music & many Easter eggs! #Wish pic.twitter.com/16GyGsWM5J — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 9, 2023

#Wish is indeed a celebration of Disney’s 100 years! Asha and the gang are a bright and amazing addition to the roster of Disney characters. Arianna, and Chris have excellent performances. Love Star and Valentino. The Animation is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/mFpDhjzXlD — Caiden Reed | Ghostface-Doo (@caiden_reed) November 9, 2023

#Wish is pure heart. You can really feel the care that went into celebrating Disney's 100th. The songs are great, which is always my main concern. Ariana DeBose sounds amazing, Chris Pine oozes villainous charm, and Alan Tudyk is hilarious. But Star is the star! pic.twitter.com/1ziQW5W34Q — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) November 9, 2023

#Wish is a soaring tribute to all of the Disney’s achievements and advancements in visual storytelling. The film pushes the boundaries in blending traditionally hand-drawn and CG animation. Its emotionally nuanced story radiates & the seven songs are destined to be classics! Wow! pic.twitter.com/HpzpnVXvMP — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) November 9, 2023

#Wish is a magical celebration of Disney's 100 years. A wonderful culmination of all the of the heart and wonder that has guided generations of us to look up to a star in the sky and make our Wish



Make sure to stay until after the credits ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Wl4oDyTyFP — K.E.V.I.N. Fenix (@FenixDy) November 9, 2023

#Wish/ #WishMovie is ENCHANTING & DAZZLING. A magical, inspiring fairy tale & heroine for a new generation. I was swept away by the animation & musical splendor that blends classical & modern techniques brilliantly. Ariana DeBose & Chris Pine shine bright. @DisneyWishMovie pic.twitter.com/E4GWImd2M3 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 9, 2023

#WISHMovie is amazing. #Wish is the perfect film for the 100th year celebrating Disney. It's inspirational, memorable, and just wonderfully done. The music is just beautiful. So many odes to the films of the past. Congrats to the Wish Team! This will win all the awards. pic.twitter.com/oR6ASxuzMd — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 🍥 (@lsirikul) November 9, 2023

#WISH is the celebration of 100 years of the famed studio with Easter Eggs galore. Surprisingly, thematically, it was more rich than I would have anticipated. I'd argue, maybe a little depressing? Ariana DeBose brings the house down as one of our great modern-day… pic.twitter.com/sJE7wxnbyA — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 9, 2023

We did try to find more negative reactions, however, we could not find any in our initial search. You can share your own reaction when Wish is released on November 22. For those that would like to see the film a bit sooner, special preview screenings are being held on November 18.