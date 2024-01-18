“Wizards of Waverly Place” Sequel Pilot Ordered at Disney Channel, Selena Gomez and David Henrie to Return

Disney Channel has revealed that a Wizards of Waverly Place sequel is coming. Selena Gomez and David Henrie, the stars of the beloved series, will reprise their roles for the pilot, according to Deadline.
- Gomez will reprise her role as Alex Russo for the pilot of the new Wizards of Waverly Place series while Henrie – who played her brother, Justin Russo – will return as a series regular.
- Both Gomez and Henrie will also executive produce the new pilot.
- The rest of the cast for this new revival is rounded out by:
- Janice LeAnn Brown (Disney’s Just Roll with It)
- Alkaio Thiele (Call Me Kat)
- Mimi Gianopulos (American Princess)
- The revival pilot will come from writers and executive producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who also created Raven’s Home.
- Disney Channel shared a tease for the new pilot on Instagram:
- The new pilot will pick up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.
- The powerful young wizard Billie, whom Justin takes under his wing, will be portrayed by series lead Brown. Thiele will play Roman Russo, Justin’s oldest son, while Gianopulos will play Justin’s wife, Giada.
- Gary Marsh (Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red) and Andy Fickman (Race to Witch Mountain) will also serve as executive producers on the new series while Fickman will also direct.
- Wizards of Waverly Place ran for 106 episodes over four seasons from 2007-2012.
- The series followed the Russo family, where three siblings navigated the challenges of adolescence while mastering their magical abilities.
- While Wizards of Waverly Place is largely credited with launching Gomez’s career, she has been in the Disney family more recently, starring in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.