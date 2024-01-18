“Wizards of Waverly Place” Sequel Pilot Ordered at Disney Channel, Selena Gomez and David Henrie to Return

Disney Channel has revealed that a Wizards of Waverly Place sequel is coming. Selena Gomez and David Henrie, the stars of the beloved series, will reprise their roles for the pilot, according to Deadline.

Gomez will reprise her role as Alex Russo for the pilot of the new Wizards of Waverly Place series while Henrie – who played her brother, Justin Russo – will return as a series regular.

Both Gomez and Henrie will also executive produce the new pilot.

The rest of the cast for this new revival is rounded out by: Janice LeAnn Brown (Disney’s Just Roll with It ) Alkaio Thiele ( Call Me Kat ) Mimi Gianopulos ( American Princess )

The revival pilot will come from writers and executive producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who also created Raven’s Home .

. Disney Channel shared a tease for the new pilot on Instagram: