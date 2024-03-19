New Clip Shares Heartfelt Moment Between Storm and Jean in “X-Men ’97” On Disney+

With only hours to go before the debut of the highly-anticipated Marvel Animated series on Disney+, X-Men ‘97, a new clip has been shared showing off a special moment between two of our favorite heroes.

Disney+ has shared a new clip from their upcoming Marvel animated series, X-Men ‘97, arriving on the streaming platform on March 20th.

In the clip, we see Jean Grey sharing a special moment with Storm as they discuss the future of her baby, wondering if they will be a human or a mutant and the social response if they are a mutant, being different.

While Jean is worried that she might be overreacting or thinking too much, Storm simply says that she “sounds like a mother.”

Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The all-new series features 10 episodes. The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler. Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura, and the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo. Featuring music by the Newton Brothers, Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 begins streaming on Disney+ tomorrow, March 20, 2024.