Jubilee and Roberto Play an “X-Men” Video Game in New “X-Men ’97” Clip

Press START to continue! A new clip from this week’s episode of X-Men ‘97 shows off a retro video game within the series.

What’s Happening:

  • The new clip, titled “X-Men Arcade,” begins by showing a screen in the middle of the arena, which showcases the video game, X-Men: The Rise of Jubilee.
  • We then cut to Jubilee and Roberto, who are seen playing the video game.
  • We get to see some of the gameplay, accompanied by a wonderful MIDI version of the iconic X-Men theme.
  • Check out the new clip below and watch the fourth episode of X-Men ‘97 tomorrow on Disney+.

More on X-Men ‘97:

  • X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
  • Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
  • Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
  • The cast includes:
    • Ray Chase as Cyclops
    • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
    • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
    • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
    • JP Karliak as Morph
    • Lenore Zann as Rogue
    • George Buza as Beast
    • AJ LoCascio as Gambit
    • Holly Chou as Jubilee
    • Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
    • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
    • Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
  • The first three episodes of X-Men ’97 are now streaming on Disney+. Be sure to follow our X-Men ‘97 tag for Mack’s weekly recaps of the series.
