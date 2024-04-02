Jubilee and Roberto Play an “X-Men” Video Game in New “X-Men ’97” Clip

Press START to continue! A new clip from this week’s episode of X-Men ‘97 shows off a retro video game within the series.

The new clip, titled “X-Men Arcade,” begins by showing a screen in the middle of the arena, which showcases the video game, X-Men: The Rise of Jubilee .

. We then cut to Jubilee and Roberto, who are seen playing the video game.

We get to see some of the gameplay, accompanied by a wonderful MIDI version of the iconic X-Men theme.

theme. Check out the new clip below and watch the fourth episode of X-Men ‘97 tomorrow on Disney+

More on X-Men ‘97:

X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

The cast includes: Ray Chase as Cyclops Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm Cal Dodd as Wolverine JP Karliak as Morph Lenore Zann as Rogue George Buza as Beast AJ LoCascio as Gambit Holly Chou as Jubilee Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop Matthew Waterson as Magneto Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler

The first three episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+