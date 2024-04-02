Jubilee and Roberto Play an “X-Men” Video Game in New “X-Men ’97” Clip

Press START to continue! A new clip from this week’s episode of X-Men ‘97 shows off a retro video game within the series.
- The new clip, titled “X-Men Arcade,” begins by showing a screen in the middle of the arena, which showcases the video game, X-Men: The Rise of Jubilee.
- We then cut to Jubilee and Roberto, who are seen playing the video game.
- We get to see some of the gameplay, accompanied by a wonderful MIDI version of the iconic X-Men theme.
- Check out the new clip below and watch the fourth episode of X-Men ‘97 tomorrow on Disney+.
- X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
- Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
- The cast includes:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
- The first three episodes of X-Men ’97 are now streaming on Disney+. Be sure to follow our X-Men ‘97 tag for Mack’s weekly recaps of the series.
