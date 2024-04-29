The X-Men Believe in Each Other in Final Trailer for “X-Men ’97” on Disney+

With just three episodes left, Marvel has shared a final trailer for what promises to be an epic conclusion for X-Men ‘97 on Disney+.
- The two-minute final trailer doesn’t actually include all that much new footage, but rather a great deal of shots from the previous seven episodes.
- In the new shots we do get, we see:
- Charles Xavier polishing off his old iconic yellow hover chair
- Jubilee and Roberto being cornered in an alley by an angry mob
- Storm reuniting with the team and asking them to “believe in each other”
- Nightcrawler in action
- The X-Mansion on fire
- Magneto donning his old costume and putting on his iconic helmet
- Perhaps the most notable new shot is the final one, in which Cyclops hands Cable a blue uniform. When the time traveler scoffs at the outfit, Cyclops asks him “what did you expect? Black leather?”
- This is a reference to the 2000 X-Men film, in which the mutant team wears black leather uniforms, and more specifically a scene in which Wolverine questions the outfits, prompting Cyclops to ask “what did you expect? Yellow spandex?”
- Interestingly, the trailer also invites fans to “start your X-Men journey” with X-Men ‘97, perhaps referencing the fact that the characters will be joining the MCU soon.
- You can watch the final trailer for X-Men ‘97 below:
More on X-Men ‘97:
- X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
- Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
- The cast includes:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
- X-Men ’97 is now streaming on Disney+. Be sure to follow our X-Men ‘97 tag for our weekly recaps of the series