The X-Men Believe in Each Other in Final Trailer for “X-Men ’97” on Disney+

With just three episodes left, Marvel has shared a final trailer for what promises to be an epic conclusion for X-Men ‘97 on Disney+.

  • The two-minute final trailer doesn’t actually include all that much new footage, but rather a great deal of shots from the previous seven episodes.
  • In the new shots we do get, we see:
    • Charles Xavier polishing off his old iconic yellow hover chair
    • Jubilee and Roberto being cornered in an alley by an angry mob
    • Storm reuniting with the team and asking them to “believe in each other”
    • Nightcrawler in action
    • The X-Mansion on fire
    • Magneto donning his old costume and putting on his iconic helmet
  • Perhaps the most notable new shot is the final one, in which Cyclops hands Cable a blue uniform. When the time traveler scoffs at the outfit, Cyclops asks him “what did you expect? Black leather?”
  • This is a reference to the 2000 X-Men film, in which the mutant team wears black leather uniforms, and more specifically a scene in which Wolverine questions the outfits, prompting Cyclops to ask “what did you expect? Yellow spandex?”
  • Interestingly, the trailer also invites fans to “start your X-Men journey” with X-Men ‘97, perhaps referencing the fact that the characters will be joining the MCU soon.
  • You can watch the final trailer for X-Men ‘97 below:

More on X-Men ‘97:

  • X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
  • Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
  • Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
  • The cast includes:
    • Ray Chase as Cyclops
    • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
    • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
    • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
    • JP Karliak as Morph
    • Lenore Zann as Rogue
    • George Buza as Beast
    • AJ LoCascio as Gambit
    • Holly Chou as Jubilee
    • Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
    • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
    • Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
  • X-Men ’97 is now streaming on Disney+. Be sure to follow our X-Men ‘97 tag for our weekly recaps of the series
