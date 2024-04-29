The X-Men Believe in Each Other in Final Trailer for “X-Men ’97” on Disney+

With just three episodes left, Marvel has shared a final trailer for what promises to be an epic conclusion for X-Men ‘97 on Disney+.

The two-minute final trailer doesn’t actually include all that much new footage, but rather a great deal of shots from the previous seven episodes.

In the new shots we do get, we see: Charles Xavier polishing off his old iconic yellow hover chair Jubilee and Roberto being cornered in an alley by an angry mob Storm reuniting with the team and asking them to “believe in each other” Nightcrawler in action The X-Mansion on fire Magneto donning his old costume and putting on his iconic helmet

Perhaps the most notable new shot is the final one, in which Cyclops hands Cable a blue uniform. When the time traveler scoffs at the outfit, Cyclops asks him “what did you expect? Black leather?”

This is a reference to the 2000 X-Men film, in which the mutant team wears black leather uniforms, and more specifically a scene in which Wolverine questions the outfits, prompting Cyclops to ask “what did you expect? Yellow spandex?”

Interestingly, the trailer also invites fans to "start your X-Men journey" with X-Men '97, perhaps referencing the fact that the characters will be joining the MCU soon.

, perhaps referencing the fact that the characters will be joining the MCU soon. You can watch the final trailer for X-Men ‘97 below:

