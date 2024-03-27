X-Men ’97: Who is Marvel’s Madelyne Pryor?

The third episode of Marvel’s X-Men ‘97 introduced one of the most interesting characters in X-Men lore (though I suppose she was technically introduced in the first episode, or even much earlier thant that). Let’s take a closer look at who this character really is.

X-Men ‘97 spoilers ahead!

As seen in the third episode, titled “Fire Made Flesh,” Madelyne Pryor is a clone of Jean Grey created by Mister Sinister. His plan was to control the child of Scott Summers and Jean, a child he figured to be a powerful mutant, in order to defeat Apocalypse. However, because Jean was uncontrollable as the Phoenix, he created a clone that could be more easily manipulated.

Madelyne had no mutant abilities until the apparent death of Jean Grey (one of many) resulted in the Phoenix Force coming to the clone instead. With that power, she also received some of Jean’s memories and eventually married Scott. She would later give birth to their child, just as Sinister had planned. Just as in the show, the child was named Nathan Summers.

Quick sidetrack – this is where Sinister’s plan goes a bit off the rails. Nathan Summers would eventually go on to become the mutant known as Cable. Yes, the big brooding time-traveling guy from Deadpool 2. Technically, things kind of worked for Sinister because, after being infected with a techno-virus and sent into a dystopian future, Cable was raised as a living weapon designed to destroy Apocalypse. Sinister just didn’t have nearly as much control as he had hoped and Apocalypse continued to be a dominant force for a very long time. Cable would also go on to work with the X-Men.

Back to Madelyne – after being abandoned by Scott following the return of Jean Grey, she would slip into madness and adopt the title of “Goblin Queen,” eventually becoming one of the most feared villains in the Marvel Universe. Over the years, Madeylne has had run-ins with the Avengers, Spider-Man and of course, the X-Men.

So while things seem to have ended on a positive note between Jean and Madelyne in X-Men ‘97, there could be a lot more to this story as it continues to unfold.

