Mutantkind Battles Against Vampires in Four New “X-Men: Blood Hunt” One-Shots

The vampires of the Marvel Universe have waited patiently, and now that the eternal night has cursed Earth, they’ll feast like never before in Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz’s Blood Hunt.
What’s Happening:
- This bloodbath of terror couldn’t come at a more dire time for mutantkind. Currently scattered after the fall of Krakoa, the X-Men won’t be able to strike from a united front. Instead, four X-Men icons will risk their souls in breathtaking solo adventures.
- Across four X-Men: Blood Hunt one-shots, see some of mutantkind’s most experienced and formidable heroes fight back against the ruthless vampire hordes: former vampire Jubilee; mystical expert Magik; ninja warrior Psylocke; and lethal former assassin, Laura Kinney the Wolverine.
- These standalone stories will deliver thrilling exploits that provide new insights into the vampire’s global reign, while also exploring the current circumstances these four mutant A-Listers find themselves in the wake of the Fall of the House of X.
- Check out all four X-Men: Blood Hunt covers now and stay tuned tomorrow for the final Blood Hunt tie-in announcements!
X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – JUBILEE #1
- Written by Preeti Chhibber, Art by Enid Balam
- On Sale June 12th
- Running from the past is one race you'll never win – and as darkness suffuses the world, Jubilee’s past as a vampire is back to take a big bite out of her! It's gonna take more than a couple plasma bursts to get out of this one, Jubilation…
X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – MAGIK
- Written by Ashley Allen, Art by Jesús Hervas
- On Sale June 26th
- Illyana Rasputina has returned to her homeland to search her soul and steal it for what comes next. But how will she protect her first home when a vampire army descends on Russia, seeking to turn it into a living hell? She may have been forged in the fires of Limbo, but has it prepared her for the Blood Hunt?
X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – PSYLOCKE #1
- Written by Steve Foxe, Art by Lynne Yoshii
- On Sale July 3rd
- After serving on the frontlines in the war against Orchis, Kwannon is enjoying some much-deserved downtime with her new lover Greycrow. But when darkness falls across Japan, Psylocke will wield her psionic blade against blood-sucking creatures of legend and faces a foe unlike any she’s ever seen. An all-new villain emerges in the mayhem of Blood Hunt!
X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – LAURA KINNEY THE WOLVERINE #1
- Written by Stephanie Phillips, Art by Robert Gill
- On Sale July 17th
- The vampires will stop at nothing in their bid for supremacy, including capturing mutants for hellacious experiments to boost their own power. But not on Laura Kinney’s watch! The Wolverine slices a swath through the vamps, but when she encounters the truth behind their machinations, will an unlikely ally prove to be more than she bargained for?