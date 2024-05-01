Limited Run of Disney’s “Young Woman and the Sea” Coming to The El Capitan Theatre

Disney’s inspirational new feature, Young Woman and the Sea, is coming to The El Capitan Theatre for a limited run beginning May 31st.

What’s Happening:

is coming to The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California from May 31st to June 9th. Attendees will also be able to see one of the costumes worn by Daisy Ridley in the film.

Guests can be among the first to see Young Woman and the Sea on the big screen Thursday May 30th at 7:00 p.m.

on the big screen Thursday May 30th at 7:00 p.m. An opening night screening will take place Friday May 31st at 7:15pm. Tickets are $25 and include popcorn and a beverage.

Sunday through Thursday are: Daily showtimes Friday and Saturday are: 9:30 a.m. 12:45 p.m. 4:00 p.m. 7:15 p.m. 10:30 p.m.

Tickets, which are $20 for adults and $16 for children and seniors, are on sale now at ElCapitanTheatre.com Fandango

About Young Woman and the Sea: