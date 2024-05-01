Limited Run of Disney’s “Young Woman and the Sea” Coming to The El Capitan Theatre

Disney’s inspirational new feature, Young Woman and the Sea, is coming to The El Capitan Theatre for a limited run beginning May 31st.
What’s Happening:
- A limited run of Young Woman and the Sea is coming to The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California from May 31st to June 9th.
- Attendees will also be able to see one of the costumes worn by Daisy Ridley in the film.
- Guests can be among the first to see Young Woman and the Sea on the big screen Thursday May 30th at 7:00 p.m.
- An opening night screening will take place Friday May 31st at 7:15pm. Tickets are $25 and include popcorn and a beverage.
- Daily showtimes for Young Woman and the Sea Sunday through Thursday are:
- 9:30 a.m.
- 12:45 p.m.
- 4:00 p.m.
- 7:15 p.m.
- Daily showtimes Friday and Saturday are:
- 9:30 a.m.
- 12:45 p.m.
- 4:00 p.m.
- 7:15 p.m.
- 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets, which are $20 for adults and $16 for children and seniors, are on sale now at ElCapitanTheatre.com and Fandango.
About Young Woman and the Sea:
- Young Woman and the Sea is based on the 2022 book “Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and inspired the World” by Glenn Stout.
- Daisy Ridley stars as Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement – a 21-mile trek from France to England.
- The cast also includes:
- Tilda Cobham-Hervey
- Stephen Graham
- Kim Bodnia
- Christopher Eccleston
- Glenn Fleshler
- The film is directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Jeff Nathanson.
- The producers are Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Jeff Nathanson, with John G. Scotti, Daisy Ridley, and Joachim Rønning serving as executive producers.
- Young Woman and the Sea will be coming to theaters on May 31st, 2024.