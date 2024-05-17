“Young Woman and the Sea” Cast and Filmmakers Join VIP Athletes at Hollywood World Premiere

The cast and filmmakers of Disney’s upcoming feature film, Young Woman and the Sea, were joined by VIP athletes at the world premiere of the film in Hollywood last night.

What’s Happening:

, including Daisy Ridley, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Kim Bodnia, Glenn Fleshler, Jeanette Hain, Olive Abercrombie, director/executive producer Joachim Rønning, writer/producer Jeff Nathanson, and producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman strolled the red carpet poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel last night before attending the film’s world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre. They were joined by celebrity guests Rebel Wilson, Rebecca De Mornay, J.J. Abrams, Dev Patel, Colleen Camp, Catherine Hardwicke and Olympic swimming, long-distance, and diving champions, including Greg Louganis, Susie Atwood, John Naber, Katie Grimes, John Moffet, Katherine Starr, Gary Hall Jr., Kaillie Humphries Armbruster, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Alexi Pappas, Amy Purdy, Kate Sanderson, Tauna Kay Vandeweghe, Maurine Kornfeld, and Janet Evans.

About Young Woman and the Sea: