“Young Woman and the Sea” Cast and Filmmakers Join VIP Athletes at Hollywood World Premiere

The cast and filmmakers of Disney’s upcoming feature film, Young Woman and the Sea, were joined by VIP athletes at the world premiere of the film in Hollywood last night.
- The cast and filmmakers from Young Woman and the Sea, including Daisy Ridley, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Kim Bodnia, Glenn Fleshler, Jeanette Hain, Olive Abercrombie, director/executive producer Joachim Rønning, writer/producer Jeff Nathanson, and producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman strolled the red carpet poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel last night before attending the film’s world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre.
- They were joined by celebrity guests Rebel Wilson, Rebecca De Mornay, J.J. Abrams, Dev Patel, Colleen Camp, Catherine Hardwicke and Olympic swimming, long-distance, and diving champions, including Greg Louganis, Susie Atwood, John Naber, Katie Grimes, John Moffet, Katherine Starr, Gary Hall Jr., Kaillie Humphries Armbruster, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Alexi Pappas, Amy Purdy, Kate Sanderson, Tauna Kay Vandeweghe, Maurine Kornfeld, and Janet Evans.
- Young Woman and the Sea is based on the 2022 book “Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and inspired the World” by Glenn Stout.
- Daisy Ridley stars as Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement – a 21-mile trek from France to England.
- Tilda Cobham-Hervey
- Stephen Graham
- Kim Bodnia
- Christopher Eccleston
- Glenn Fleshler
- The film is directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Jeff Nathanson.
- The producers are Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Jeff Nathanson, with John G. Scotti, Daisy Ridley, and Joachim Rønning serving as executive producers.
- Young Woman and the Sea hits theaters on May 31st, 2024.