“ZOMBIES 4” Cast Rounded Out as Production Begins in New Zealand

The cast of ZOMBIES 4 has been rounded out with multiple new additions as production gets underway in New Zealand.

What’s Happening:

Production is underway in New Zealand for ZOMBIES 4 (working title), the latest movie in the hugely popular ZOMBIES franchise from Disney Branded Television.

(working title), the latest movie in the hugely popular franchise from Disney Branded Television. ZOMBIES 4 welcomes the following cast members, all new mysterious supernatural monsters: Swayam Bhatia ( The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers ) as Vera Julian Lerner ( ABC The Wonder Years ) as Ray Mekonnen Knife ( Joe vs. Carole ) as Vargas

welcomes the following cast members, all new mysterious supernatural monsters: Lisa Chappell ( McLeod's Daughters ) and Jonno Roberts ( La Brea ) also join the cast in new adult roles as Eldress and Commander Bright, respectively.

) and Jonno Roberts ( ) also join the cast in new adult roles as Eldress and Commander Bright, respectively. They will join previously announced stars: Milo Manheim (Zed) Meg Donnelly (Addison) Chandler Kinney (Willa) Kylee Russell (Eliza) Freya Skye (Nova) Malachi Barton (Victor)

The franchise’s fourth installment follows Zed and Addison as they embark on a road trip the summer after their first year of college. As adventures unfold, they unexpectedly discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside and come into contact with Nova, Victor, Vera, Ray and Vargas on their summer travels. Zombies, werewolves and aliens alike are shocked by the meeting of two new supernatural groups.

Paul Hoen, director of all three ZOMBIES films, will helm ZOMBIES 4 (working title).

films, will helm (working title). The movie was written by Josh Cagan and David Light & Joseph Raso.

Executive producers include Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Hoen, Light, Raso, Jane Fleming (The Quest) and Mark Ordesky (The Lord of the Rings film trilogy).