Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #78: Loki – “The Heart of the TVA” and a Horror Movie Recast

Date: October 27, 2023

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including some new details for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and break down the fourth episode of Loki on Disney+. Then, Doobie joins in for a horror movie recast draft.