Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #79: Loki – “Science/Fiction” and Characters Stuck in an Elevator

Date: November 3, 2023

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including the new Echo trailer, and break down the fifth episode of Loki on Disney+. Then, Jeremiah joins in for a draft of Marvel characters you would not want to be stuck on an elevator with.