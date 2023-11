Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #80: Loki – “Glorious Purpose” and “The Marvels”

November 14, 2023

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including some changes to the film schedule and break down the season 2 finale of Loki on Disney+ as well as the theatrical release of The Marvels.