Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #82: Echo and the Most Heartbreaking Marvel Moments

Date: January 17, 2024

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including the possibility of Patrick Stewart returning as Charles Xavier, and break down all five episodes of Echo on Disney+ and Hulu. Then, Jeremiah joins in for a draft of the most heartbreaking Marvel moments.