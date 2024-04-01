Before too long it’ll be time to lounge at the pool, build sandcastles on the beach and run through the sprinkler in your backyard. In spirit you’re ready, but is your wardrobe up to the challenge? Outfit your crew in Disney swimwears styles from Disney Store! For a limited time, guests can take 20% Off Swimwear and Select Accessories when they spend $50+ (pre-tax) with the code SPLASH.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans looking for a great deal on fashionable swimwear and summer accessories should head on over to Disney Store to browse their delightful selection of summer essentials.

Right now, Disney is offering guests 20% Off Swim and Select Accessoires . All they have to do is shop the sale, spend $50+ and use the code SPLASH at checkout to unlock the deal!

. All they have to do is shop the sale, spend $50+ and use the code SPLASH at checkout to unlock the deal! Whether it’s Disney Princesses, Pixar characters, Marvel or Star Wars faves, there’s something here for everyone and you won’t want to pass up this deal.

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Swimwear

Minnie Mouse Swimsuit for Girls – Pink

Mickey Mouse Summer Rash Guard for Boys

Spider-Man Swim Trunks for Kids

Mirabel Swimsuit Set for Girls – Encanto

Adaptive Swimwear

Spider-Man Adaptive Rash Guard Swimsuit for Boys

Ariel Adaptive Swim Set for Girls – The Little Mermaid

Stitch Adaptive Rash Guard for Kids

Mickey Mouse Adaptive Rash Guard for Boys

Mickey Mouse Adaptive Swim Trunks for Boys

Swim Bags and Beach Towels

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Beach Towel – Disneyland 2024 – Large

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Beach Towel – Walt Disney World 2024 – Large

Spider-Man Swim Bag

Star Wars Swim Bag

Minnie Mouse Swim Bag

Moana Swim Bag

Other Accessories

Stitch Tote Bag – Lilo & Stitch

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Beach Loungefly Mini Backpack

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Sun Hat for Adults

Minnie Mouse Cover-Up for Baby

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Hooded Swim Cover-Up for Girls

Slides and Sunglasses

Mickey Mouse Sunglasses for Kids

Ariel Sunglasses for Girls – The Little Mermaid

Lightning McQueen Swim Slides for Kids – Cars

Moana Swim Slides for Kids

Star Swim Slides for Kids – Wish

Adult Styles

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Summer Woven Shirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Men

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Swimsuit for Women

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Burnout Zip Hoodie for Women

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Burnout Shorts for Women

