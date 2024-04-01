Before too long it’ll be time to lounge at the pool, build sandcastles on the beach and run through the sprinkler in your backyard. In spirit you’re ready, but is your wardrobe up to the challenge? Outfit your crew in Disney swimwears styles from Disney Store! For a limited time, guests can take 20% Off Swimwear and Select Accessories when they spend $50+ (pre-tax) with the code SPLASH.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans looking for a great deal on fashionable swimwear and summer accessories should head on over to Disney Store to browse their delightful selection of summer essentials.
- Right now, Disney is offering guests 20% Off Swim and Select Accessoires. All they have to do is shop the sale, spend $50+ and use the code SPLASH at checkout to unlock the deal!
- Whether it’s Disney Princesses, Pixar characters, Marvel or Star Wars faves, there’s something here for everyone and you won’t want to pass up this deal.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Swimwear
Minnie Mouse Swimsuit for Girls – Pink
Mickey Mouse Summer Rash Guard for Boys
Spider-Man Swim Trunks for Kids
Mirabel Swimsuit Set for Girls – Encanto
Adaptive Swimwear
Spider-Man Adaptive Rash Guard Swimsuit for Boys
Ariel Adaptive Swim Set for Girls – The Little Mermaid
Stitch Adaptive Rash Guard for Kids
Mickey Mouse Adaptive Rash Guard for Boys
Mickey Mouse Adaptive Swim Trunks for Boys
Swim Bags and Beach Towels
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Beach Towel – Disneyland 2024 – Large
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Beach Towel – Walt Disney World 2024 – Large
Other Accessories
Stitch Tote Bag – Lilo & Stitch
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Beach Loungefly Mini Backpack
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Sun Hat for Adults
Minnie Mouse Cover-Up for Baby
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Hooded Swim Cover-Up for Girls
Slides and Sunglasses
Mickey Mouse Sunglasses for Kids
Ariel Sunglasses for Girls – The Little Mermaid
Lightning McQueen Swim Slides for Kids – Cars
Star Swim Slides for Kids – Wish
Adult Styles
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Summer Woven Shirt for Adults
Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Men
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Swimsuit for Women
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Burnout Zip Hoodie for Women
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Burnout Shorts for Women
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com