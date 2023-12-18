Daily Deals at shopDisney! Save 20% On Toys and Plush

As much as we love opening presents during the holidays, the truly magical moments are seeing kids’ faces light up as they unwrap the gifts they’ve been hoping to receive for Christmas. If you’re looking for something special to share with the young ones in your life, swing on by shopDisney where, today only, you can take Up to 20% Off Toys & Plush!

What’s Happening:

  • Disney fans looking for a great deal on character inspired toys and cuddly plush will want to visit shopDisney NOW for their special savings on popular items for kids.
  • Today only, guests can save 20% on Toys & Plush themed to Disney’s beloved stories. This sale has something for everyone including collectibles and pretend play accessories, adorable plush to hold and love, and puzzles and games to enjoy with friends and family.
  • Prices are as marked so there’s no need to use a code at checkout to secure the savings. However, if you’re spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
  • Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Games, Puzzles, and STEM Toys

Alice in Wonderland Teacups Match Game

Mickey Mouse Deluxe Game Set

Marvel Heroes and Villains Playing Cards – 2-Pack

WALL•E Wooden Puzzle

Pirates of the Caribbean Dig Kit

Plush

Mickey Mouse Plush – Large 21 1/4"

Stitch Plush – Mini Bean Bag 6"

Chuuby Orange Créme Taffy with Candies Disney Munchlings Plush – Specialty Treats – Micro 4 1/2"

Frozen Plush Doll Gift Set

Nala Plush – The Lion King – Medium 12 1/2"

Cars, Trains, Dolls

Lightning McQueen Bubble RC Car – Cars

Heavy Metal Mater Die Cast Set – Cars

Disney100 Train Set by Lionel

Aurora Classic Doll – Sleeping Beauty – 11 1/2"

Disney Animators&#39; Collection Tiana Doll – The Princess and the Frog – 16"

Playsets and Talking Figures

Minnie Mouse Brunch Cooking Set

Avengers Action Figure Gift Set – Marvel Toybox

Frozen 2 Castle Playset

Indiana Jones Talking Action Figure

Ghost-Spider Talking Action Figure – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Woody Interactive Talking Action Figure – Toy Story – 15"

Pretend Play

Thor Mjolnir Hammer

Black Panther Light-Up Mask with Sound for Kids

Mace Windu LIGHTSABER – Star Wars

Darth Vader LIGHTSABER Toy – Star Wars

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Light-Up Gauntlet

