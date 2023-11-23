Take an Extra 25% Off Black Friday Deals on shopDisney

Thanksgiving is here and as excited as we are to spend time with family and friends (and eat pumpkin pie!), it’s the Black Friday shopping experience that has us truly excited. Over at shopDisney guests can already take advantage of Black Friday deals on apparel for the family, gifts for him and her, toys, collectibles and so much more. What are you waiting for, let’s go shopping!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- This fall, many retailers have started their Black Friday deals ahead of the shopping holiday and we couldn’t be more grateful.
- shopDisney is helping guests to get a jump start on season purchases and hopefully take some of the stress out of holiday madness.
- This year’s seasonal sales feature discounts on toys, clothing, and collectibles for every Disney fan on your shopping list. Special savings include:
- Now through Friday, guests can take an Extra 25% Off Black Friday deals when they use the code GIFT at checkout. However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you. Just have fun!
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Treat yourself (or a friend) to some of the best Disney merchandise out there! Whether you’re looking for collectibles, clothing or toys you can find it all here.
$9 and Up PlushMinnie Mouse Plush – Red – Mini Bean Bag 9 1/2"Daisy Duck Disney nuiMOs PlushJaguar Plush – Encanto – Small 14 1/2"Miss Piggy Plush – The Muppets – Medium 19"Simba Weighted Plush – The Lion King – 14"
$10 Off Big Box ToysR2-D2 Interactive Remote Control Droid – Star WarsMickey Mouse Disney Junior Kitchen Play SetCinderella Castle Playset – Walt Disney WorldStar Wars Droid Factory Advent CalendarDisney Classic Doll Collection Gift Set – 11 1/2"
$15 and Up SleepwearStar Wars Family Matching Sleeper for BabyMaleficent Short Sleep Set for Women – Sleeping BeautyStar Wars Saga Family Matching Nightshirt for GirlsToy Story Aliens Glow-in-the-Dark PJ Pals for KidsMickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Family Matching Sleep Set for Women
Up to 50% Off Sale MerchandiseMickey and Minnie Mouse Loungefly Glow-in-the-Dark Holiday Ear Headband for AdultsDisney Classics Christmas Holiday Spirit Jersey for AdultsMagic Kingdom Porcelain Starbucks TumblerTinker Bell Pullover Knit Sweater for Women – Peter PanMickey Mouse The Band Concert Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney100
$11.25 and Up DollsDisney Animators' Collection Tinker Bell Doll – Peter Pan – 16"Moana Disney Story Doll – 11"Inspired by Cinderella Disney ily 4EVER Doll – 11"Kristoff Classic Doll – Frozen – 12 1/2"Inspired by Tiana – The Princess and the Frog Disney ily 4EVER Doll Accessory Pack
Barely Necessities Picks
If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.The Haunted Mansion Short Sleepwear Set for WomenMinnie Mouse Holiday Homestead Pullover Sweatshirt for WomenFigment Ceramic Sketchbook OrnamentDisney Classics Christmas Tote BagObi-Wan Kenobi Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star Wars
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!