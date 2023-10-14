Sensational Six Bag Charms and So Much More Featured in BaubleBar’s 2023 Disney Holiday Collection

Greet the winter holiday season with joy, merriment, and jewelry! BaubleBar is ready to welcome the wonder of Christmas with their latest Disney collaboration that includes earrings, necklaces, and yes dazzling bag charms featuring fan favorite characters. The 2023 Disney Holiday Collection has arrived and guests won’t want to miss out on this jolly assortment of jewelry!

What’s Happening:

Disney fans can sprinkle some extra magic into their holiday season with BaubleBar's 2023 Disney Holiday Collection!

Classic characters like the Sensational Six—Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto—are part of a new wave of Bag Charms and each is dressed in delightful Christmas attire. These delightful charms will serve as the pièce de résistance for all Disney holiday fashion fans.

Daisy Duck Deck The Halls Disney Bag Charm

Pluto Santa's Little Helper Disney Bag Charm

The high energy duo of Chip ‘n Dale join the fun too featured on a post earrings set that will bring a bit of pep to your signature style.

Chip And Dale Disney Holiday Earring Set – Brown

Other selections include Mickey Mouse silhouettes in hoop, post and dangle earrings; along with pendant necklaces and a brand new holiday themed storage case.

Mickey Mouse Holiday Lights Disney Essential Hoop Earrings

Mickey Mouse Santa's Sleigh Studs – Disney Christmas stud earrings – BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Disney Pavé Christmas Tree Earrings – Multi/Gold

Mickey Mouse Disney 3D Christmas Tree Necklace

This cheery new storage case is the key to effortless travel, especially to Disney Parks as guests can store their favorite Disney accessories in an organized and fun way, perfect for packing in their suitcase.

Mickey and Friends Disney Holiday Jewelry Storage Case – Red/White

Guests will find this year’s irresistible additions available now directly through BaubleBar

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news andmerchandise featured under our shopping tag!