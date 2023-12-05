Gingerbread? Snowmen? Santa Stitch?! Fun.com Gears Up for the Holidays With Disney Loungefly Styles

There’s nothing we love more during the holidays than shopping Disney styles, especially when those looks mean new Loungefly bags! Fun.com is celebrating Christmas and the winter holiday season with some adorable Disney-themed bags and you won’t want to miss out on these essential accessories.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

When the seasons change, it’s natural for Disney fans to update their personal style with accessories inspired by what’s happening on the calendar. Fortunately, Loungefly is keeping up on the latest trends while infusing their Disney designs with the perfect dose of holiday magic.

Over at Fun.com Up.

Loungefly Disney Mickey & Friends Gingerbread Cookie Ears and Mini Backpack

The seasonal styles are available in beautiful colors that range from snowy pastels and frosty blues, to bright reds and whites that look as good as the iced treats they represent!

And since this is Loungefly, you can bet you’ll find fun matching linings on the inside that further spread the joy of the season!

The Minnie Mouse Snowman bag has a blue interior decorated with more Disney snowmen, while Stitch's selections feature the troublemaker enjoying hot chocolate, candy canes, and snow.

The holiday lineup of Disney Loungefly accessories are available now at Fun.com

Check out our favorite designs below!

Disney Pixar Up House Christmas Lights Loungefly Mini Backpack | Loungefly Disney

Loungefly Disney Stitch Holiday Zip Around Wallet | Loungefly Disney

Loungefly Disney Mickey & Friends Gingerbread House Mini Backpack | Loungefly Mickey Mouse

Disney Minnie Pastel Figural Snowman Loungefly Mini Backpack | Loungefly Disney

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!