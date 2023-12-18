Disney x Lilly Pulitzer Debuts New “Lilly Loves Disney” Apparel and Accessories

Fashion brand Lilly Pulitzer is turning back to Disney for inspiration as they launch a new series of lifestyle apparel designed with fans in mind. The “Lilly Loves Disney” Collection features a bright pattern that’s full of hidden surprises like Disney Parks imagery and two beloved mice!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s been awhile since shopDisney has introduced a Lilly Pulitzer collection, but you know what they say, good things come to those who wait. If you’ve been waiting to bring more Lilly Pulitzer to your wardrobe, the time has finally arrived!

The Disney X Lilly Pulitzer "Lilly Loves Disney" Collection is about to make a grand entrance and on shopDisney with comfortable athleisure wear designed to keep up with your lifestyle.

For this collection, Lilly Pulitzer returns to the classic “Lilly Loves Disney” design this time, starting with a rich blue background covered with brightly colored images of flowers, trees, bubbles, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and a perfect Disney castle hidden throughout.

The “Lilly Loves Disney” Collection will be available on shopDisney at 8 am PT on December 18th.

at 8 am PT on December 18th. Pricing hasn’t been announced however Lilly Pulitzer apparel traditionally ranges from $48.00-$178.00.

Below are some of our favorite items or check out the full collection on shopDisney

