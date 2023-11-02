It’s a Jolly Holiday with Starbucks! Festive Disney Tumblers and Water Bottles Arrive on shopDisney

Winter is coming, but you don’t need to fear, especially if your Disney Starbucks tumbler is near! Starbucks and Disney have released their latest seasonal designs and the assortment is now available on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

When the weather’s chilly, there’s nothing better than sipping your favorite hot beverage (coffee please) out of a charming travel tumbler inspired by a favorite Disney location. Fortunately, Starbucks has you covered with their festive styles

You might not make it out to the Disney parks on an annual basis, but that doesn’t mean your love of Disney is lacking. There are many ways fans can share their Disney obsession and one of our favorite ways with Starbucks tumblers.

Three adorable seasonal looks will make a great addition to your drinkware collection and provide that perfect touch of Disney magic to make your day a bit more jolly. The assortment includes: Tumbler with Candy Cane Straw Holiday Ornament Tumbler Holiday Ornament Water Bottle



One collection of tumblers offer a dimensional geometric exterior that perfectly catches the light and is fun to hold! On one side Mickey Mouse stands above the resort’s name and the other features the Starbucks Mermaid logo. These come with a lid and reusable holiday-themed straw.

The travel tumblers have smooth finish and decorative pattern and instead of a straw, come with a flip up sipper lid.

Finally, like the travel tumblers, the water bottles are smooth with an ombre finish and feature a contrasting screw top lid.

Disney Parks Starbucks tumblers and water bottles are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Tumbler with Straw – $49.99

Stay hydrated at home and on the go! Each tumbler is designed for cold beverages only and holds 24 oz. Please note these are not microwave or dishwasher safe. Hand wash only.

Travel Tumblers – $34.99

These stainless steel tumblers are perfect for all of your travels. Each comes with a flip-up sipper lid and holds 16 oz of your favorite hot or cold beverage. Please note these are not microwave or dishwasher safe. Hand wash only.

Water Bottles – $34.99

Consuming water this winter is easy with delightful stainless steel travel water bottles. Each comes with a contrasting screw top lid and holds 20 oz or liquid. Please note these are not microwave or dishwasher safe. Hand wash only.

If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2023 tag!