Christmas 2023: 19 Popular Toys You Can Donate to Toys for Tots Through shopDisney

It’s that time of year again! November has rolled around and Disney fans everywhere are focusing on sharing joy with others by supporting Toys for Tots during the Ultimate Toy Drive. shopDisney has revealed this year’s assortment of toys that guests can purchase online to be donated to the U.S. Marine-led organization which will make Christmas wishes come true for millions of children in need.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Everyone is in full on holiday mode and that means shopDisney’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots and they’re inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others.
- Disney fans across the country can give the gift of magic this year to a child who could truly benefit from some extra joy. In fact, guests don’t even have to leave home to share their donation, they just need to visit shopDisney!
- As in previous years, Disney has selected 19 popular toys for the Toys for Tots program that fans can donate online now through December 24th.
- Each toy is priced between $16.99-$54.99 and includes classic characters, Disney Princesses, Chewbacca, Munchlings and more.
Plush
A squeezable pal can make every day better! Share comfort and cuteness with a child this Christmas when you donate one of these friendly plush like Donald Duck and Marie.
Mickey Mouse Plush – Medium 17 3/4" – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Minnie Mouse Everything Bagel Sandwich Disney Munchlings Plush – Classic Couplings – Medium 17" – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Winnie the Pooh Disney nuiMOs Plush – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Grogu Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Small 11" – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Grogu Weighted Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – 13" – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Donald Duck Plush – Medium 15 3/4" – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Marie Plush – Medium 14 1/2" – The Aristocats – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Playsets, Figures and Dolls
Encourage imagination and fun with awesome playsets that feature the Cars, Encanto, and Disney Princesses. Kids who love action will be big fans of the Chewbacca talking figure and Star Wars playsets, while those obsessed with dolls will enjoy the Animators’ Collection Anna or classic Princess fashion dolls.
Playsets
Lightning McQueen Die Cast Set – Cars on the Road – Toys for Tots Donation Item
The Little Mermaid Deluxe Figure Play Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Encanto Deluxe Figure Play Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Tiana Cooking Play Set – The Princess and the Frog – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Action Toys
Chewbacca Talking Action Figure – Star Wars – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Gauntlet Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Deluxe Figure Play Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Dolls
Disney Animators' Collection Anna Doll – Frozen – 16" – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Inspired by Belle – Beauty and the Beast Disney ily 4EVER Doll – 11" – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Ariel Singing Doll – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – 11" – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Aurora Classic Doll – Sleeping Beauty – 11 1/2" – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Snow White Classic Doll – 11 1/2" – Toys for Tots Donation Item
