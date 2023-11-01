Christmas 2023: 19 Popular Toys You Can Donate to Toys for Tots Through shopDisney

It’s that time of year again! November has rolled around and Disney fans everywhere are focusing on sharing joy with others by supporting Toys for Tots during the Ultimate Toy Drive. shopDisney has revealed this year’s assortment of toys that guests can purchase online to be donated to the U.S. Marine-led organization which will make Christmas wishes come true for millions of children in need.

Everyone is in full on holiday mode and that means shopDisney’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots

Disney fans across the country can give the gift of magic this year to a child who could truly benefit from some extra joy. In fact, guests don’t even have to leave home to share their donation, they just need to visit shopDisney!

As in previous years, Disney has selected 19 popular toys for the Toys for Tots program

Each toy is priced between $16.99-$54.99 and includes classic characters, Disney Princesses, Chewbacca, Munchlings and more.

Plush

A squeezable pal can make every day better! Share comfort and cuteness with a child this Christmas when you donate one of these friendly plush like Donald Duck and Marie.

Mickey Mouse Plush – Medium 17 3/4" – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Minnie Mouse Everything Bagel Sandwich Disney Munchlings Plush – Classic Couplings – Medium 17" – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Winnie the Pooh Disney nuiMOs Plush – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Grogu Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Small 11" – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Grogu Weighted Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – 13" – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Donald Duck Plush – Medium 15 3/4" – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Marie Plush – Medium 14 1/2" – The Aristocats – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Playsets, Figures and Dolls

Encourage imagination and fun with awesome playsets that feature the Cars, Encanto, and Disney Princesses. Kids who love action will be big fans of the Chewbacca talking figure and Star Wars playsets, while those obsessed with dolls will enjoy the Animators’ Collection Anna or classic Princess fashion dolls.

Playsets

Lightning McQueen Die Cast Set – Cars on the Road – Toys for Tots Donation Item

The Little Mermaid Deluxe Figure Play Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Encanto Deluxe Figure Play Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Tiana Cooking Play Set – The Princess and the Frog – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Action Toys

Chewbacca Talking Action Figure – Star Wars – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Gauntlet Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Deluxe Figure Play Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Dolls

Disney Animators' Collection Anna Doll – Frozen – 16" – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Inspired by Belle – Beauty and the Beast Disney ily 4EVER Doll – 11" – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Ariel Singing Doll – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – 11" – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Aurora Classic Doll – Sleeping Beauty – 11 1/2" – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Snow White Classic Doll – 11 1/2" – Toys for Tots Donation Item

